* Dollar/yen sags after Greek woes prompt slide in Treasury yields

* Euro nudges up but nervous before last-ditch Greek debt talks

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, June 22 The dollar was on the defensive against the yen on Monday, weighed down after U.S. debt yields slid amid limited signs of progress in averting a potential Greek debt default.

The dollar treaded water at 122.77 yen after shedding 0.2 percent the previous session. The benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yield fell about 8 basis points on Friday on safe-haven bids generated by Greek debt angst.

After months of wrangling, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday made a new offer on a reforms package to foreign creditors, signalling last-minute concessions to break a deadlock that has pushed Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.

He is due to meet the Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and IMF head Christine Lagarde on Monday morning before closely-watched meetings with euro zone leaders in the early afternoon.

The euro, harried over the past months on concerns Greece might default on its debt, nudged up 0.2 percent to $1.1372 as Tsipras's new offer provided a glimmer of hope.

Still, the common currency's modest bounce was a testimony to doubts over whether the Greek prime minister's proposals would satisfy creditor demands for reform.

"Today will supposedly be the last round of negotiations, so there could be a possible surprise in form of an agreement with both parties seeing the writing on the wall. Still, it is unclear when and if an agreement will be reached, and the euro will remain sensitive to headlines over Greece," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

"It will be all about Greece today," he said.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was helped by a soggy U.S. dollar and stood steady at $0.7769 after shedding about 0.4 percent the previous day.

The New Zealand dollar continued sagging and was last down 0.2 percent at $0.6900, hovering near a five-year low of $0.6880 struck last week. The kiwi took a beating last week as expectations mounted for more rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. (Editing by Kim Coghill)