* Euro edges up but nervous before last-ditch Greek debt
talks
* All eyes on Greece, emergency meetings on Greece in focus
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, June 22 The euro rose against the dollar
on Monday on a glimmer of hope that Greece may avert a debt
default after Athens offered new proposals to foreign creditors
ahead of the emergency euro zone summit later in the day.
The common currency ticked up 0.3 percent to $1.1383,
inching closer to a one-month high of $1.1440 hit on Thursday.
But many investors remained cautious because it was not
immediately clear how far the new proposals yielded to
creditors' demands for additional spending cuts and tax hikes,
nor whether creditors can stomach the offer.
"The euro is surprisingly solid. It's either that markets
are still betting that some sort of fix can be found for
Greece's funding woes or speculators are closing their short
positions," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at
Mizuho Bank.
"Many players are sitting on the sidelines and nervously
waiting for news headlines from Europe. It's all about the euro
today."
After four months of wrangling and with anxious depositors
pulling billions of euros out of Greek banks, Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras' leftist government showed a new willingness at
the weekend to make an offer which they hope will unlock frozen
aid and avert default.
Tsipras will meet European Commission President Juncker, ECB
President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and euro zone
finance ministers chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem 11 a.m. (0900
GMT).
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet 90 minutes later
and a summit of euro zone prime ministers and presidents is also
scheduled later in the day.
"Greece will be reaching a climax this week and markets will
be extremely nervous. The markets are on the whole moderately
hopeful on a deal. But it is difficult to tell the outcome as
this will be a highly political decision," said Masakazu Kabeya,
chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Speculation is rife that, if no deal were reached on Monday,
Greece may need to impose capital controls on Tuesday to avert a
banking crisis as savers keep withdrawing funds from banks.
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras met senior bankers
on Friday and told them to brace for a "difficult day" on
Tuesday if no deal is reached, two bankers at the meeting told
Reuters.
Against the British pound, the common currency rebounded
from Friday's three-week low of 71.26 pence and last stood at
71.615 pence.
To the yen, the euro gained 0.3 percent to 139.68
yen.
The dollar was little changed at 122.72 yen after
shedding 0.2 percent the previous session. The benchmark U.S.
Treasury 10-year yield fell about 8 basis points on
Friday on safe-haven bids generated by Greek debt angst.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro;
Editing by Kim Coghill)