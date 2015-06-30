* Euro/dollar holds chunk of gains after sharp overnight
bounce
* Lower U.S. debt yields dent dollar, help euro
* Market players keep a wary glance on equity volatility
TOKYO, June 30 The euro held on to gains on
Tuesday after surging against the dollar as the initial shock of
seeing Greece heading for a debt default eased slightly, but
tensions remained high as the market awaited further
developments in the deepening crisis.
The euro stood at $1.1216 after surging from a
four-week low of $1.0955 struck overnight, helped in part by the
sharp flight-to-quality drop in U.S. debt yields that dented the
greenback.
The common currency hit the low in a knee-jerk reaction to
developments over the weekend that saw Greece's creditors lose
patience and freeze a credit lifeline after Athens opted for a
national referendum on a bailout that would bring them
much-needed cash.
Meanwhile, Greece is on its way to default on 1.6 billion
euros of loans from the International Monetary Fund due on
Tuesday and faces the possibility of exiting the euro zone.
"It is difficult to describe in one breath why the euro
rebounded, but we can say that bargain hunters were waiting when
it fell below $1.10. The 'troika' showing some willingness for
further dialogue has also helped a little," said Kyosuke Suzuki,
director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
"All in all many in the market had already factored in the
likelihood of Greece defaulting. But there is no guarantee the
stability will last. What is worrying is the volatility in the
risk asset markets, which could impact currencies," he said.
Equities around the globe tumbled overnight, spooked by
fears of Greece becoming the first country to exit the euro zone
and the negative impact that could bring on the global financial
system.
The CBOE Volatility "fear" index, a measure of the
premium traders are willing to pay for protection against a drop
in the S&P 500, jumped 34.5 percent to 18.86, its highest level
in almost five months.
With a default now looking inevitable, the focus fell on how
popular opinion takes shape in Greece before the country heads
for the polls on Sunday to vote on the bailout.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 137.65 yen, but
away from a one-month trough of 133.80 hit overnight.
The Swiss franc was little changed at 1.0385 francs after
being forced off a four-week high of 1.0315 on market
intervention by the Swiss National Bank.
The dollar was steady at 122.68 yen. The safe-haven yen had
advanced as far as 122.11 overnight, its highest since late May.
