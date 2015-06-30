(corrects name of trader in fourth paragraph)
* Euro/dollar holds chunk of gains after sharp overnight
bounce
* Lower U.S. debt yields dent dollar, help euro
* Market players keep a wary glance on equity volatility
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 30 The euro slipped on Tuesday as
traders braced for the near certainty that Greece will default
on a repayment to the International Monetary Fund later in the
day, putting the country at risk of disruptive exit from the
euro zone.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.1188, heading back to
a four-week low of $1.0955 struck overnight in a knee-jerk
reaction to heightened concern on the future of Greece and the
euro zone.
While the currency's sharp drop invited some buying-on-dips
on Monday, few players were willing to buy the common currency,
which is facing its biggest crisis since the start of the
currency union.
"Yesterday, we saw dip buying in the euro by a lot of
players. Today we don't see any," said Masatoshi Omata, senior
client manager of market trading at Resona Bank.
The common currency fell 0.7 percent against the yen,
falling to 136.90 yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro held steadier at 1.04195
francs, after the Swiss National Bank on Monday intervened to
stem the franc's strength.
But traders also said it may be unwise to read too much into
moves driven mainly by flows from exporters and importers, with
most investors staying to the sidelines to see how the Greek
crisis pans out.
"Many in the market had already factored in the likelihood
of Greece defaulting. But there is no guarantee the stability
will last," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale.
With a default now looking inevitable, the focus fell on how
popular opinion takes shape in Greece before the country holds a
referendum on Sunday to vote on whether the terms set by
creditors for a bailout were acceptable.
For now, many players were harbouring vague hopes that
Greeks will give their assent to the bailout terms, sending
their government back to the negotiating table.
Even that scenario is fraught with uncertainty as Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras suggested on Monday that he would resign
if Greek voters accept a reform-for-aid deal that he had
rejected.
In a sign traders are expecting volatile trading in coming
days, implied volatility on one-week euro/dollar options rose
further to around 18 percent from 16.5 percent late on Monday
.
The yen was well-bid as investors remained risk-averse.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 122.31 yen, edging
near five-week low of 122.11 yen hit on Monday.
Desire to hedge against further gains in the yen was more
palpable in the option market.
The one-month risk reversal spread in the dollar/yen options
widened in favour of yen calls to the highest
level in more than four months.
