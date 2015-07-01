* Dollar broadly firmer after upbeat data
* Flood of U.S. data including payrolls next up
* Sunday's referendum shaping up as flash point for Greece
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 2 The dollar stayed bid early in
Asia on Thursday as the market geared up for a deluge of U.S.
data that could back expectations for the Federal Reserve to
lift interest rates sooner rather than later.
The euro, meanwhile, remained under a cloud with Greece's
debt crisis unlikely to be resolved before Sunday's referendum.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged Greeks to
reject an international bailout deal, souring hopes of any
breakthrough.
The dollar index came within a whisker of a
three-week peak set on Monday. It last stood at 96.321,
following a 0.8 percent gain on Wednesday.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 123.22,
pulling further away from a five-week trough of 121.93. The euro
slipped to $1.1044, continuing to retreat from Monday's
high of $1.1279.
Investors will be fed a heavy diet of U.S. data from durable
goods to nonfarm payrolls ahead of a holiday on Friday, in
observance of the July 4 Independence Day.
As a preview of the all-important payrolls data, the ADP
National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private employers
added 237,000 jobs in June, the biggest gain since December and
ahead of the 218,000 forecast.
"A further improvement in the labour market may boost bets
for a Fed rate hike in 2015," said David Song, currency analyst
at DailyFX. "However, a dismal development risks a further delay
in the Fed's normalisation cycle."
The dollar notched up solid gains against commodity
currencies, particularly the New Zealand dollar which fell as
far as $0.6708, a low not seen since June 2010.
Not helping the kiwi dollar, international dairy prices
slumped to a six-year low as demand for milk powder continued to
fall just as supply is expected to grow.
Also under fire, the Canadian dollar slid to its lowest in
over two months at C$1.2598 per U.S. dollar in thin
holiday trade. Canadian markets were closed on Wednesday for a
public holiday.
The loonie was already in the crosshairs of sellers after
the Canadian economy unexpectedly shrank in April. Data on
Tuesday showed gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent from
March, confounding forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent.
It was the fourth consecutive monthly decrease that bodes
poorly for a second-quarter pick-up in growth that the Bank of
Canada is looking for.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)