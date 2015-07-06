* Euro briefly dips below $1.10 before paring losses
* Yen broadly firmer on flight to safety
* Japan says ready to respond as appropriate
* Australian and NZ dollars hit multi-year lows vs USD
By Ian Chua and Gyles Beckford
TOKYO/SYDNEY, July 6 The euro pared its losses
but was still sharply lower on Monday after Greek voters
overwhelmingly rejected terms of a rescue package, sending the
safe-haven yen up amid fears the cash-strapped nation might exit
the euro zone.
The common currency skidded to a six-week low of 133.700 yen
very early in the Asian session, from 136.185 late
on Friday. It had since rebounded to 135.355, down about 0.6
percent on the day.
Against the greenback, the euro fell as far as $1.0969
, but did not approach the one-month trough of $1.0955
set a week ago. It recovered some ground to buy $1.1045, down
about 0.6 percent.
"It seems to have been fairly well-contained, at this stage.
The moves have not been as dramatic as some anticipated," Mitul
Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays in
Singapore.
"It does seem like a lot of investors are still sidelined,
unwilling to take risk on at this stage," he said. "It doesn't
look like a panic selloff, because investors want to see what
happens now, in the next stage of Greece's saga."
Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, told a news conference on Monday that the impact
from Greece on share prices and the foreign exchange market has
been very limited and within expectations.
Japanese policymakers pledged to work closely to guard
against financial market volatility.
While the euro rose off its session lows on Monday, its
downside appeared increasingly vulnerable as many investors
began pricing in the higher likelihood that Greece will
eventually withdraw from the common currency.
The vote to reject the terms of the bailout, with the "No'
camp prevailing by a much higher margin than expected, deepened
Athen's standoff with lenders.
"The 'no' vote is the worst possible outcome from an
'uncertainty' perspective," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of
FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"'Grexit' risk has clearly risen sharply, and is now the
singularly most likely scenario following the referendum. That
said, other scenarios, under which a new deal is eventually
agreed ... can still sum to a probability of close to 50
percent."
Stunned European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to
discuss their next move.
The European Central Bank, which holds a conference call
later on Monday, is likely to maintain emergency funding for
Greek banks at their current restricted level, people familiar
with the matter said.
"The ECB will likely keep this open until it gets clarity
from political leaders. In any case, markets are in for a period
of uncertainty and protracted negotiation," said Bank of New
Zealand currency strategist Raiko Shareef.
ON WATCH
The 'No' vote triggered a rush to safety, with the yen being
the main beneficiary. The dollar fell to a six-week low of
121.700 yen early in the Asian session, and last stood
at 122.570, down about 0.2 percent.
Another safe-haven currency, the Swiss franc, also firmed
slightly. The Swiss National Bank, which recently intervened to
hold down the franc's rise, has already warned it would fight
any rush to buy the currency.
The euro initially slid towards 1.0320 francs
from around 1.0436 late on Friday, but has since returned to
1.0414.
Traders said the threat of central bank intervention was
probably helping to put a floor on the euro for now.
The Australian and New Zealand currencies, usually used as a
risk proxy, fell heavily.
The Australian dollar skidded to a six-year trough of
$0.7452, while its New Zealand peer touched a
five-year low of $0.6645. The Aussie has since edged back to
$0.7482, while the kiwi was at $0.6680.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)