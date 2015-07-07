* Euro holding above Monday lows but undermined by Greek
woes
* SNB refuses to comment on intervention
* Aussie edges down as investors expect RBA to stand pat
TOKYO, July 7 The euro edged slightly lower in
early Asian trading on Tuesday, but remained well off lows
touched in the previous session ahead of a euro zone summit that
investors hope might offer a way for Greece to climb out of its
debt crisis.
After Greek voters overwhelmingly rejected austerity at a
weekend referendum, France and Germany urged Athens on Monday to
muster further proposals and restart talks with its lenders. The
country's banks have already been closed for over a week, and
only emergency funding can avert their insolvency.
Germany's EU commissioner told German newspaper Bild that
the Greek government would probably have to start issuing IOUs
to pay wages and pensions and settle outstanding accounts, and
that would render Greece unsuitable to remain in the currency
union.
The euro was nearly flat on the day against the yen at
135.47, moving away from a six-week low of 133.700
yen plumbed on Monday.
Against the dollar, the euro edged down about 0.1 percent to
$1.1044, but remained well above its low of $1.0969
touched on Monday, when it remained above its one-month trough
of $1.0955 set in late June.
Despite the common currency's relative reliance in the face
of the Greek crisis, the country's murky future in the euro zone
and its ongoing financial woes cloud the currency's long-term
prospects.
"The ongoing uncertainty will be negative for the euro and
risk appetite," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for
BK Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.
"Therefore we like selling euros on the 1.11 handle.
Anywhere below that provides poor risk reward," she said.
The dollar edged up about 0.1 percent to 122.70, a
full yen above its six-week low of 121.700 yen hit on Monday as
the Greek turmoil heightened the Japanese currency's safe-haven
appeal.
The Swiss franc, another perennial safe-haven currency,
edged slightly higher against the euro, which was buying 1.0414
francs.
The Swiss National Bank, which confirmed last week it had
been intervening to weaken the franc, declined to comment on
market speculation on Monday that it was continuing to
intervene.
The Australian dollar slipped about 0.3 percent on the day
to $0.7476 but remained above a six-year low of $0.7452
hit on Monday, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of
Australia's latest policy decision later in the session.
All 22 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA to keep
the cash rate unchanged at a record low 2 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)