* Euro back above $1.10 after bouncing off five-week low
* No Greek deal yet but new EU summit set for Sunday
* Aussie shaky but off six-year low of $0.7398
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 8 The euro steadied early on
Wednesday, having climbed off a five-week trough in line with a
rebound in risk assets as the latest emergency meeting of
European leaders ended with a sliver of hope still left for
Greece.
The common currency, which fell as far as $1.0916 on
Tuesday, last stood at $1.1013. The turnaround was also evident
in other currencies. The Australian dollar, usually sold off in
times of heightened risk aversion, bounced to $0.7452,
from a six-year trough of $0.7398.
U.S. stocks ended higher after a choppy session, while
safe-haven Treasuries trimmed gains.
Investors are also watching if China can successfully stem
the slide in its stock market.
Hopes of a deal were initially dashed after the new Greek
finance minister brought no new proposals and left EU leaders
with nothing concrete to discuss at Tuesday's emergency meeting.
But euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of the
currency bloc.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said there was no reason to be
particularly optimistic at this stage and warned that even a
full resolution of Greek stress would still leave the door open
for renewed euro weakness.
However, "price action does suggest scope for more
short-covering if markets begin to anticipate a deal," they
wrote in a note to clients.
Against the yen, the euro was just a touch softer at 134.905
, having survived a drop to a six-week trough of
133.520.
The partial recovery in risk appetite took the shine off the
safe-haven yen, allowing the dollar to drift back to 122.53
from 122.01.
Even the Canadian dollar, which slumped to a three-month low
on disappointing trade data, managed to regain a bit of ground.
It last traded at C$1.2722 per U.S. dollar, after
falling as deep as C$1.2780.
Data on Wednesday showed Canada's trade deficit widened to
its second largest on record in May as non-energy exports fell,
fuelling expectations for a cut in interest
rates.
There is little to speak of in terms of market-moving
economic data in Asia on Wednesday, leaving Greece and China in
the spotlight.