* Dollar index steady, down from Tuesday's 3-month high
* USD back below 124.00 yen, euro holds above $1.0900
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 22 The dollar held steady
versus a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, nursing losses
suffered the previous day in its biggest one-day fall so far
this month.
The dollar index traded at 97.304 as of 0530 GMT,
having fallen back from a three-month high of 98.151 set on
Tuesday, when it ended up falling about 0.7 percent.
In part the dollar was a victim of its own success, having
climbed for most of the past four weeks to provide bulls with
tempting profits.
"There was no obvious catalyst for the dollar pullback but
USD losses coincided with a retreat in equity markets and lower
U.S. front-end yields," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note
to clients.
Yet fundamentals favour the currency given the Federal
Reserve remains on track to hike interest rates later this year.
"We expect to see good interest to buy the U.S. currency on
this pullback and we remain generally bullish," say BNP.
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as results from IBM and
United Technologies dampened optimism for the earnings
season. The blow to stocks made bonds look more attractive in
comparison and nudged Treasury yields lower, in turn weighing on
the greenback.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 123.67 yen, slipping
further away from Tuesday's high of 124.48 yen set on Tuesday,
the greenback's highest level in about six weeks.
On Tuesday, comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda had helped weigh on the dollar versus the yen. Kuroda
said he expected inflation to accelerate considerably in the
coming months due to a tight labour market and brushed off the
idea of needing more quantitative easing.
Kuroda's comments suggest that the BOJ has little desire to
add to its monetary stimulus, said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior
strategist for retail financial service provider Monex, Inc. in
Tokyo.
"It reinforces the view that fresh yen-selling factors are
unlikely to emerge from Japan," Yamamoto said.
Although the dollar could gain if the market starts to fully
price in the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising
interest rates twice by year-end, the greenback may struggle to
rise to levels above 125.00 yen in the next month or two, he
added.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.0940, having
pulled up from a three-month low of $1.0808 set on Monday.
The Australian dollar held steady at $0.7416, staying above
a six-year low of $0.7328 set on Monday.
Australia's benign inflation figures on Wednesday reinforced
belief that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has room to
lower interest rates further if needed.
RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said, however, that too much
easing could lead to longer-term dangers through risk-taking and
excessive borrowing, in effect setting the bar pretty high for
any rate cuts.
(Additional reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in SYDNEY,
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)