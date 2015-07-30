* Dollar near overnight highs after Fed keeps door open to
Sept hike
* Q2 U.S. GDP report awaited later in the session
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 30 The dollar held steady in
cautious trade on Thursday, ahead of U.S. gross domestic product
data that could reinforce or dent expectations that the Federal
Reserve is on track to raise interest rates as early as
September.
The U.S. central bank said after its regular policy meeting
on Wednesday that the economy and job market continue to
strengthen, leaving the door open for a possible interest rate
increase at its next meeting.
The Fed's statement underscored that the economy had
overcome a first-quarter slowdown and was now "expanding
modestly."
The first estimate of second-quarter U.S. gross domestic
product will be published later on Thursday. The economy is seen
returning to growth, expanding by 2.7 percent, after a
contraction in a weather-battered first quarter.
The GDP report "may boost the appeal of the greenback and
spark a further decline in EUR/USD as signs of a stronger
recovery fuels expectations for a 2015 Fed rate hike," David
Song, currency analyst at DailyFX, said in a note to clients.
"However, another weak GDP figure may undermine the
optimistic outlook held by the Fed and fuel near-term headwinds
for the greenback as it raises the risk for a further delay in
the normalization cycle," he said.
The dollar was steady on the day at 123.940 yen,
not far from its overnight high of 124.03, while the euro was
also nearly flat on the day at $1.0983.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major rivals, edged up to 97.187, after
rising as high as 97.254 on Wednesday.
Most economists forecast that U.S. economic growth will pick
up and that the Fed will begin tightening monetary policy in
September, according to a Reuters poll published last week.
