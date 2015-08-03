* Canadian dollar falls as far as C$1.3175 per USD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 4 The Canadian dollar languished at
11 year lows early on Tuesday after slipping along with other
commodity currencies following a selloff in oil prices, stealing
the focus from a subdued U.S. dollar that heald steady against
the euro and yen.
The loonie last traded at C$1.3154 per USD, not far
from a low of C$1.3175 set overnight - a level not seen since
August 2004. Trading was light with Canadian markets shut for a
public holiday on Monday.
"The longer that crude takes to recover, the greater the
risk to energy capex plans for 2016 which in turn feeds into the
Bank of Canada's projections and lowers the hurdle for further
easing down the line," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"Next resistance targets for USD/CAD are 1.3246 and 1.3383
though it will take ongoing crude weakness to maintain the
USD/CAD rally."
The Norwegian crown and Russian rouble, currencies linked to
oil prices, also suffered steep declines with the rouble
reaching a five-month low around 63.618 per USD.
In contrast, the G3 currencies marked time ahead of key U.S.
jobs data due later in the week. The dollar, which was hit on
Friday by soft wage growth data, was steadier at 123.98 yen
, while the euro stood at $1.0954.
Dollar bulls are now counting on non-farm payrolls on Friday
to strengthen the chances of a September hike in interest rates.
Oil prices slid 5 percent to their lowest since January as
weak factory activity in China deepened a commodity-wide rout.
This was bad news for the Australian and New Zealand dollars
as well, although their falls have been more measured given
recent steep declines.
The Aussie last traded at $0.7275, on the brink of
retesting a six-year trough of $0.7234 set last week. It's kiwi
peer dipped to $0.6566, holding above a six-year low of
$0.6498 plumbed last month.
The Aussie's near-term direction hinges on retail sales and
trade data due at 0130 GMT, and the outcome of the Reserve Bank
of Australia's policy meeting at 0430 GMT.
While the RBA is considered almost certain to leave the cash
rate unchanged at a record low 2.0 percent, it could try to talk
down the currency.
The central bank has consistently said the exchange rate was
still high, particularly as commodity prices like iron ore have
fallen even more, although RBA Governor Glenn Stevens recently
declined to be drawn on whether the currency had fallen enough.
"RBA policymakers have made clear they can ease policy
further if data were to deteriorate again and, with commodity
prices lower and short AUD positioning not yet stretched, even
subtle shifts in a dovish direction would likely add to pressure
on the AUD," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a report.
"We expect AUDUSD to trade down to test 0.70 this year."
