* Local retail sales gives Aussie relief, RBA next in focus
* Commodity currencies hit as oil prices sink on China
worries
* Dollar holds steady vs euro, yen as commodity currencies
sink
(Adds details, quotes)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Aug 4 The Canadian dollar
languished at 11-year lows on Tuesday as a continuing selloff in
oil prices thrust the loonie and other commodity currencies such
as the Australian dollar into the spotlight, stealing the focus
from a subdued U.S. dollar that held steady against the euro and
yen.
In a bearish turn of events for currencies of oil exporters,
crude prices slid a further 5 percent overnight to their lowest
since January after weak factory activity in China deepened a
commodity-wide rout.
This was also bad news for the Aussie, often used as a proxy
for China trades. However, better-than-expected June Australian
retail sales, released on Tuesday, gave it a bit of a breather.
The Aussie last traded at $0.7296, inching away
from a six-year trough of $0.7234 set last week.
The Australian dollar's near-term direction still hinged on
the outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting at
0430 GMT.
While the RBA is considered almost certain to leave the cash
rate unchanged at a record low 2.0 percent, it could try to talk
down the currency.
The central bank has consistently said the exchange rate was
still high, particularly as commodity prices such as iron ore
have fallen even more, although RBA Governor Glenn Stevens
recently declined to be drawn on whether the currency had fallen
enough.
"RBA policymakers have made clear they can ease policy
further if data were to deteriorate again and, with commodity
prices lower and short AUD positioning not yet stretched, even
subtle shifts in a dovish direction would likely add to pressure
on the AUD," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a report.
"We expect AUDUSD to trade down to test 0.70 this year."
The Canadian dollar last traded at C$1.3170 per USD
, after a low of C$1.3176 - a level not seen since
August 2004.
"The longer that crude takes to recover, the greater the
risk to energy capex plans for 2016 which in turn feeds into the
Bank of Canada's projections and lowers the hurdle for further
easing down the line," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"Next resistance targets for USD/CAD are 1.3246 and 1.3383
though it will take ongoing crude weakness to maintain the
USD/CAD rally."
The Russian rouble reached a five-month low around 63.618
per USD.
In contrast, the G3 currencies marked time ahead of key U.S.
jobs data due later in the week. The dollar, which was hit on
Friday by soft wage growth data, was steadier at 124.07 yen
, while the euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.0943.
Dollar bulls are now counting on non-farm payrolls on Friday
to strengthen the chances of a September hike in interest rates.
"The market is not just focused on U.S. employment, but some
continue to eye wages and inflation as well," said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
"I don't see the decline in commodities impacting the Fed's
rates decision, but those who do not share such a view see lower
commodities as a dollar-bearish factor," he said.
Depending on U.S. indicators released before Friday's
payrolls, "the dollar could experience some volatility," Murata
said.
The New Zealand dollar dipped to $0.6566, holding
above a six-year low of $0.6498 plumbed last month.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Richard Borsuk)