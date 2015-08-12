* PBOC sets yuan mid-point at weakest levels since Oct 2012
* Dollar refreshes 2-month highs vs yen
* Lower U.S. yields keep dollar's upside capped
* Markets ponder likelihood of Fed hike in wake of China
move
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 12 The Australian dollar tumbled to
its lowest level since 2009 on Wednesday after the Chinese
central bank set the midpoint for its yuan at the weakest level
since October 2012.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate
at 6.3306 per dollar prior to market open, weaker
than the previous fix of 6.2298 and 75 points weaker than
previous day's market close of 6.3231.
Foreign exchange traders in Shanghai said Chinese
state-owned banks were selling dollars on behalf of the central
bank, which was intervening to keep the yuan around
6.43 against the dollar.
The latest PBOC moves came after it surprised markets on
Tuesday by aggressively lowering its guidance rate, pushing the
yuan down nearly 2 percent.
The Aussie, widely considered a proxy for China plays, was
last down 0.7 percent at $0.7251, after plunging as low
as $0.7217.
"Focusing on the Aussie dollar, it's dropping, on concern
about what China's official attitude is," said Masashi Murata,
senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Chinese policymakers "didn't do such a devaluation even
during the Lehman Crisis [in 2008], but they're doing it now,
which means they may have strong concerns about their growth and
economy," he said.
Chinese economic data released late in the Asian session
underscored Beijing's need to prop up its economy. China's
factory output rose 6.0 percent in July from a year earlier,
falling short of forecasts. Fixed-asset investment and retail
sales figures also missed expectations.
China's devaluation of the yuan should not be seen as it
embarking on a devaluation trend, the central bank's chief
economist, Ma Jun, wrote in the official People's Daily on
Wednesday.
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that
China's move to change the mechanism for setting its daily yuan
guidance "appears a welcome step" as it should allow market
forces to have a greater role in determining the exchange rate.
The United States on Tuesday warned China that any wavering
in its commitment to a more market-determined exchange rate
would be "troubling," though a U.S. Treasury official said it
was unclear if this yuan devaluation marked such a step.
A key question for investors is how the People's Bank of
China's unexpected move might affect the timing of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's long-awaited increase in interest rates, which
many believe could still come as early as next month, given
improving U.S. economic data.
"While the move by the PBOC highlights the risks to the U.S.
outlook, we retain our call for a September hike, but believe
the probability has fallen somewhat, as the move may raise FOMC
concerns about global growth and inflation pressures,"
strategists at Barclays said.
U.S. data published on Tuesday showed nonfarm productivity
rebounded in the second quarter, but a weak underlying trend
suggested inflation could pick up more quickly than economists
thought.
U.S. Treasury yields dropped to their lowest levels since
late April as uneasiness about China measures curbed investor
appetite for risk and kept the dollar's gains in check. The
benchmark 10-year note yield slipped to 2.080
percent in Asian trading, compared to its U.S. close of 2.139
percent.
Against the yen, the dollar was slightly down at 125.07
after rising as high as 125.28 yen earlier, its highest
since early June.
The euro gained 0.2 percent against the Japanese currency to
138.44 yen, after it earlier rose as high as 138.69
yen, its loftiest peak since June 25.
The euro added about 0.3 percent to $1.1073, after
earlier coming within a few ticks of a nearly two-week high of
$1.1089 touched on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)