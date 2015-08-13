* Yuan weakens slightly but pace of decline slows
* Aussie holds steady above recent 6-year low
* Dollar supported as U.S. bond yields edge higher
(Updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 The dollar held above a
one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday as the
yuan's fall slowed, easing worries that China was trying to
sharply devalue its currency to gain competitive advantage.
The yuan weakened slightly but the pace of its
decline dipped as China's central bank said there was no basis
for further depreciation in the yuan, given China's strong
economic fundamentals.
Banking sources said the People's Bank of China had stepped
up its intervention in yuan trading bid to stabilise exchange
rates.
"There is a degree of calm returning to the market," said
Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays in
Singapore. "The market certainly perceives that the Chinese
authorities don't want the CNY (yuan) to weaken too
dramatically."
The dollar edged up about 0.2 percent against a basket of
major currencies to 96.430, inching away from a one-month
low of 95.926 set on Wednesday.
Improving risk sentiment and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields
on Thursday as share prices firmed
supported the greenback.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to
124.43, although it remained below a two-month high of
125.28 yen set on Wednesday.
"If risk-off type of trading recedes that should help
support the dollar against the yen," said Masashi Murata,
currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1147, having
backed off from a one-month high of $1.1215 set on Wednesday.
Some market players say the euro has been supported this
week due to the unwinding of euro-funded carry trades.
Growing uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates in September has also helped to
support the euro versus the dollar.
Such doubts had increased after China's surprise devaluation
on Tuesday stirred worries about the health of the Chinese
economy and triggered falls in risky assets such as equities and
commodities.
The Australian dollar, which is often used as liquid proxy
for China plays, held steady at $0.7382, having
recovered from a six-year low of $0.7217 set on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by
Miral Fahmy and Eric Meijer)