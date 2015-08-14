* China c.bank sets slightly stronger yuan midpoint
* Markets reprice higher chance of Fed Sept rate hike
* Kiwi falls after weak New Zealand retail sales data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 14 The dollar ticked up slightly on
Friday after China's central bank appeared to have stopped
guiding the yuan lower for now, easing concerns that a weaker
Chinese currency could derail plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates.
The dollar traded at 124.50 yen, up slightly from
late U.S. levels and extending its recovery from this week's low
of 124.21 yen. For the week, it is up 0.2 percent.
The euro fetched $1.1141, down slightly from late
U.S. levels. Still, it was up 1.6 percent on the week, as the
dollar has been hit by speculation that the U.S. too may not
want a strong dollar if China pushes down the yuan.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint
at 6.3990 yuan to the dollar, slightly stronger than Thursday's
levels.
The central bank said on Thursday there was no reason for
the yuan to fall further given the country's strong economic
fundamentals.
Beijing's moves eased concerns a cheaper yuan could trigger
a "currency war", or a competition among the world's biggest
economies to cheapen their own currencies to seek a competitive
edge.
U.S. interest rate futures prices edged down and U.S. bond
yields bounced back as investors repriced higher chances of a
Fed rate hike in September. Solid U.S. retail sales data also
supported the case for an early rate hike.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 96.372 , off its one-month low of 95.926
hit on Tuesday.
Still, market players are not sure how much more the dollar
can gain, assuming the yuan could fall further in future given a
slowdown in the Chinese economy.
"The latest concerns triggered by the sudden policy action
may be subsiding a tad. But there is no change in the fact that
the Chinese economy is slowing," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior
strategist at Monex Securities.
"I think the yuan has become overvalued as other countries
tried to cheapen their currencies and it will keep falling,
playing catch-up," he added.
While most major currencies saw limited moves, the New
Zealand dollar fell after domestic retail sales had the slowest
increase in two years, cementing expectations its central bank
will cut rates.
The New Zealand dollar traded down 0.5 percent at $0.6540
.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer and Richard
Borsuk)