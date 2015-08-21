* Dollar index at 6-week low as Fed rate hike hopes fade
* China PMI data in focus
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 21 The dollar withered near six-week
lows on Friday, reflecting doubts whether the Federal Reserve
will be able to safely raise interest rates next month as once
expected, given accumulating signs of stress in many parts of
the global economy.
The dollar index fell to as low as 95.711, its
lowest level since early July, stepping back 2.7 percent from a
high of 98.334 hit two weeks ago, when many market players had
thought the Fed was most likely to raise rates in September.
Traders are now quickly pricing out a September hike after
minutes from the last Fed policy meeting provided no definitive
indication.
They suspect the fall in commodity prices and many emerging
economy assets and concerns about a slowdown in China are all
making the Fed's plan to gradually raise rates more difficult.
"The market's focus is now shifting to emerging markets and
the Chinese economy. I think the dollar is oversold in the near
term. But if the Chinese data is weak, we could see more
risk-off trades," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at
Societe Generale.
A Chinese PMI manufacturing survey is due around 0145 GMT,
with a softer reading potential putting renewed pressure on the
yuan, which was mostly steady this week after devaluation last
week.
The euro stood at $1.1235, little changed in early
trade but near a seven-week high of $1.1245 touched on Thursday,
when it had risen 1.1 percent in its biggest gain since July 10.
The dollar slipped to as low as 123.35 yen, its
lowest in more than three weeks.
The Australian dollar edged down 0.2 percent to $0.7327
.
