* Swissy, yen broadly flat vs dollar on intervention fears

* Commodity currencies skid on risk aversion

* Dollar resilient as investors pile into U.S. Treasuries

* Greenback briefly spikes vs yen on stop-loss buying

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO Aug 19 The U.S. dollar clung to overnight gains after a raft of weak U.S. economic data and concerns about European banks sent skittish investors piling into Treasuries and away from stocks, pressuring risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar and the euro.

Mounting fears of global recession sent Asian bourses down after the Nasdaq plunged more than 5 percent and European stocks dropped sharply, dragged lower by banks, while safe-haven gold posted record highs above $1.840 per ounce.

"Investors are parking funds in dollars as global economic concerns heighten after weak U.S. data the previous day and as a lack of clarity about Europe's debt problems spreads to banks in the euro zone," said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager at Okasan Securities.

Recent data heightened concerns that the United States will head back into recession at the same time the country's rising debt load and record deficit leave the Federal Reserve with fewer options to stimulate growth.

The data sparked a frenzy of safe-haven buying with 10-year Treasury yields hitting a deep low of 1.97 percent. They were last at 2.033 percent.

The greenback's resilience was underpinned as investors refrained from shifting into traditional safe havens such as the Swiss franc and the yen due to fears of intervention.

Market players were reminded about the looming intervention after the dollar briefly spiked against the yen hitting as high as 77 yen on stop-loss buying with talk of buying from a British bank.

STAYING ON GUARD

Japanese authorities also warned traders to keep their guard up after Switzerland's central bank intervened in the forward market earlier this week and as it engineers negative interest rates.

"Dollar/yen is expected to be supported, but gains will be limited at 77 yen. It should gradually test downside below a record low 76.25," Okasan's Soma said.

Soma's views echo those of other Tokyo traders who warn that as the Japanese return from their summer holidays next week, exporters will likely sell dollar/yen in end-of-the-month transactions, heightening the risk of intervention.

The dollar last traded at 76.53 yen and stayed almost unchanged versus the Swiss franc at 0.7940, having risen to 0.7944 franc from 0.7822. Against a basket of major currencies , it was almost unchanged at 74.20, compared to Thursday's open at 73.77.

The euro stayed unchanged at $1.4333, after slipping 0.8 percent to $1.4303 after an unnamed euro zone bank borrowed $500 million in one-week from the European Central Bank.

That sent interbank lending rates soaring with the USD Libor/OIS spread blowing out to 19 basis points, the highest level in 12 months. Three-month Libor also struck four-month highs at 2.9778 percent.

"In this situation where we are becoming more concerned about funding, it is natural that the U.S. dollar does well," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac.

"We are still within a very well rehearsed range of $1.41-$1.45," he added.

Commodity currencies were the biggest underperformers, though as the market stabilised they recouped some of their early morning losses.

The New Zealand dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.8218 after at one point dropping nearly 2 percent to $0.8196. The Aussie was down 0.2 percent at $1.0369 after skidding to $1.0338 from this week's high above $1.0600. (Additional reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Cecile Lefort)