* Dollar firmer vs yen, market on intervention watch

* Greenback briefly jumps to 77.23 yen on buying from US bank

* Exporters sell dlr/yen during fix, more selling expected

* Euro a touch softer, finds going tough above $1.4400

* Germany rejects calls for joint euro zone bond

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 22 The dollar gained against the yen on Monday, rising from a record low plumbed late last week, as investors covered dollar short positions wary that Tokyo could step into the market and with a U.S. bank detected buying.

Underscoring extreme nervousness in the market, the dollar briefly spiked to 1-1/2 week high of 77.23 , but quickly pared some of those gains, with traders citing talk that the jump was triggered by bids from a U.S. bank.

"The market is waiting and hoping for intervention. The dollar has been bought back since very early in the morning on short-covering after sharp losses," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.

Japan's finance minister Yoshihiko Noda warned on Monday that the country would take decisive action against any speculative moves, while the Nikkei daily said on Saturday that the government was considering intervention.

The dollar last traded at 76.78 yen , off a record low around 75.94 hit on Friday. Traders talked of hefty sell-stops below 75.00, a level Japanese authorities are likely to keep the yen well away from.

"I suspect there is a line drawn in the sand at 76.00. That's a factor which has clearly pushed dollar/yen off the lows," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

The level may be difficult to defend after Japanese exporters were spotted selling the dollar during the Tokyo fix and briefly pulled it towards late New York levels.

Traders expect similar flows to further pressure the greenback later in the week in end-of-month transactions.

Most traders are sceptical that Tokyo's intervention would lift the dollar sharply for long. The immediate focus for where intervention might stall is at 78.60 and 79.22 levels - the 61.8 percent and 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracements of the dollar/yen slide to record lows post-intervention.

RISK APPETITE

Fears the U.S. will slide back into recession and persistent worries about euro zone debt have hit risk appetite and bolstered demand for safe-haven assets in recent weeks, boosting the yen and the Swiss franc.

The yen is up 5.5 percent and the Swissy 16 percent this year, with their strength spurring authorities in those countries to look to curb gains.

"We have talked about 'currency wars', but now we're seeing the advent of 'monetary-easing wars', said a trader for a Japanese bank in Tokyo who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit business sentiment, sources said.

The dollar was last at 0.7860 francs , off Friday's session high around 0.7959.

As traders refrained from buying safe-haven currencies on intervention fears, gold surged 1.4 percent to an all-time high, setting its 10th record so far this month.

The euro was broadly lower, shedding 0.6 percent to 1.1285 francs compared with Friday's high of 1.1319. after Germany strongly rejected mounting calls for the euro zone to issue joint debt to help tackle the crisis. But it signaled it was open for the bloc to move towards a form of fiscal union.

Against the dollar, the single currency was down 0.2 percent at $1.4364 , having found the going tough above $1.4400. Traders said there are bids seen in the $1.4340-45 area, a level that is likely to provide first support.

"We still think it will take a lot to test the upper edge of what is now an effective $1.41-1.45 range, with offers likely to be thick ahead of $1.45," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note.

They said they expected euro/dollar to move back to the low-end of the range ahead of Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, or on any euro zone data this week that would increase global recession worries.(For a preview of Bernanke's speech, see )

"There is really not much more the Fed can do because interest rates are already as low as they can get," said Didi Weinblatt, vice president of mutual fund portfolios at USAA Investments in San Antonio. "There is a lot of nervousness, some of which is coming from Europe and I do not see any good solutions."

Commodity currencies nudged lower after most Asian bourses turned red on global economic worries with the Australian dollar down 0.1 percent at $1.0385, below last week's peak of $1.0601. (Additional reporting by Chikafumi Hodo in Tokyo, Masayuki Kitano in Singapore, Ian Chua and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Joseph Radford)