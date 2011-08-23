* Moody's cut Japan's govt debt rating to Aa3
* Yen briefly unsettled, but not expected to fall much
* Commodity currencies hold gains after risk assets rally
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 24 The yen came under a bit of
pressure on Wednesday after Moody's cut its rating for Japan's
government debt, but commodity currencies held firm having
gained after manufacturing data in China and Europe were less
grim than feared.
Moody's downgraded Japan by a notch to Aa3, blaming large
budget deficits and the build-up of debt since the 2009 global
recession. Still, such cuts have had scant effect
on yields as the vast bulk of Japanese debt is owned by the
Japanese themselves.
"Moody's rating is now equivalent to what S&P had for
Japan's government debt. So it's just a bit of a catch up. The
market didn't react too much and I don't expect dollar/yen to
rise that much," said Joseph Capurso, strategist at Commonwealth
Bank in Sydney.
Indeed, the reaction was underwhelming with the dollar
creeping up 10 ticks to 76.77 yen , before lapsing back to
76.66. It remains in a slim range between 75.94 and 77.20, with
the downside limited by the threat of yen-weakening intervention
from Japan.
The euro came within a whisker of $1.4500 before
losing a bit of steam to trade at $1.4435. That saw the dollar
index fall to a low of 73.572, from levels above 74.000.
Commodity currencies were the star performers, gaining as
riskier assets such as U.S. stocks rallied. The Australian
dollar was last at $1.0518, having climbed more than a
cent to around $1.0535.
To be sure, the preliminary purchasing managers indexes
(PMIs) out of Europe and China, while better than feared, were
anything but upbeat.
They showed economic growth stagnating in Europe and cooling
slightly in China, keeping alive concerns about the risk of a
global slump.
"The market is becoming more pessimistic about the economic
outlook and is responding by pricing in a greater chance of
QE3," said Bricklin Dwyer, economist at BNP Paribas.
"The reality is that we are getting more data confirming a
slowdown in manufacturing activity and a dead cat bounce in the
(U.S.) housing sector," he wrote in a client note.
Some investors are pinning their hopes that Fed Chief Ben
Bernanke will use his speech at the central bank's annual
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday to prepare markets
for more stimulus.
Last year, Bernanke used this occasion to bring up the idea
of the central bank's $600 billion bond-buying programme that
became known as QE2. That pumped money and confidence into
markets.
Many Fed watchers, however, think Bernanke will be more
circumspect and the market could be disappointed.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)