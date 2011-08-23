* Moody's cut Japan's govt debt rating to Aa3

* Yen briefly unsettled, but not expected to fall much

* Commodity currencies hold gains after risk assets rally

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 24 The yen came under a bit of pressure on Wednesday after Moody's cut its rating for Japan's government debt, but commodity currencies held firm having gained after manufacturing data in China and Europe were less grim than feared.

Moody's downgraded Japan by a notch to Aa3, blaming large budget deficits and the build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession. Still, such cuts have had scant effect on yields as the vast bulk of Japanese debt is owned by the Japanese themselves.

"Moody's rating is now equivalent to what S&P had for Japan's government debt. So it's just a bit of a catch up. The market didn't react too much and I don't expect dollar/yen to rise that much," said Joseph Capurso, strategist at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.

Indeed, the reaction was underwhelming with the dollar creeping up 10 ticks to 76.77 yen , before lapsing back to 76.66. It remains in a slim range between 75.94 and 77.20, with the downside limited by the threat of yen-weakening intervention from Japan.

The euro came within a whisker of $1.4500 before losing a bit of steam to trade at $1.4435. That saw the dollar index fall to a low of 73.572, from levels above 74.000.

Commodity currencies were the star performers, gaining as riskier assets such as U.S. stocks rallied. The Australian dollar was last at $1.0518, having climbed more than a cent to around $1.0535.

To be sure, the preliminary purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) out of Europe and China, while better than feared, were anything but upbeat.

They showed economic growth stagnating in Europe and cooling slightly in China, keeping alive concerns about the risk of a global slump.

"The market is becoming more pessimistic about the economic outlook and is responding by pricing in a greater chance of QE3," said Bricklin Dwyer, economist at BNP Paribas.

"The reality is that we are getting more data confirming a slowdown in manufacturing activity and a dead cat bounce in the (U.S.) housing sector," he wrote in a client note.

Some investors are pinning their hopes that Fed Chief Ben Bernanke will use his speech at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday to prepare markets for more stimulus.

Last year, Bernanke used this occasion to bring up the idea of the central bank's $600 billion bond-buying programme that became known as QE2. That pumped money and confidence into markets.

Many Fed watchers, however, think Bernanke will be more circumspect and the market could be disappointed.

(Editing by Wayne Cole)