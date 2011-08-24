* Japan unveils $100 bln credit line to ease impact of
strong yen
* Scheme treats symptoms, not causes of yen rise -analyst
* Moody's cuts Japan's govt debt rating to Aa3
* Euro, commodity currencies lower as S&P futures down
By Antoni Slodkowski and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO, Aug 24 The dollar fell slightly versus
the yen after Japan unveiled a $100 billion credit line to help
companies deal with the impact from a strong yen but shied away
from stepping into currency markets.
The dollar quickly came off an intraday high of 76.88 yen
hit after Moody's cut its rating on Japan's debt and as
its crosses came under broad pressure after S&P futures SPc1
fell 0.8 percent and gold gained 0.9 percent on renewed
risk aversion.
The new credit line will facilitate companies' acquisitions
of overseas firms and their procurement of energy and resources
from abroad, but analysts were sceptical the measures will calm
markets after the yen hit a record high of 75.941 last week.
"The scheme treats the symptoms not the underlying cause,"
said Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in Singapore.
"So it's not going to have any impact whatsoever in
supporting dollar/yen, and given that there have been some
expectations for stronger measures ... I wouldn't be surprised
if dollar/yen traded lower on the day," he said.
Japan also said it would ask major financial firms to report
on FX positions held by dealers for the period to the end of
September. The potential impact from this is hard to gauge at
this point, however, since it is unclear what action Japanese
authorities would take with such information, traders said.
The dollar last traded slightly lower at 76.62 ,
having dipped to its session low of 76.53 after the Japanese
government announced its plan. The pair continued to be tethered
to a slim band with bids seen below 76.50 and offers from
exporters emerging above 76.80.
Moody's downgraded Japan by one notch to Aa3, blaming a
build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession and
revolving-door political leadership that has hampered effective
economic strategies. Still, such cuts have had
scant effect on yields as the vast bulk of Japanese debt is
owned by the Japanese themselves.
RISK-CURRENCIES DOWN
The euro and other risk-sensitive currencies such as
the Australian dollar were under pressure as Asian
bourses failed to track hefty gains made by Wall Street
overnight.
The euro came within a whisker of $1.4500 before trading
down 0.2 percent at $1.4407 . Traders cited ongoing
concerns that the Greek bailout package may be in jeopardy and
about the state of the global economy after weak data out of
Germany.
A minister in Angela Merkel's conservative party propelled
Germany into a euro zone debate about guarantees for Greek aid,
backing a demand for collateral by Finland, which said it could
quit the bailout programme if its request was turned down.
Commodity currencies gave up some of the strong gains they
made the day before as manufacturing data in China and Europe
was less grim than feared. The Australian dollar was down 0.2
percent at $1.0495, having climbed more than a cent to around
$1.0535.
The Aussie was trapped between resistance at its 21-day
moving average around 1.0554 and support looming around $1.0331,
its 200-day moving average.
"The market is becoming more pessimistic about the economic
outlook and is responding by pricing in a greater chance of
QE3," said Bricklin Dwyer, an economist at BNP Paribas.
Some investors are hoping Federal Reserve chairman Ben
Bernanke will use his speech at the central bank's annual
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday to prepare markets
for more stimulus.
Last year, Bernanke used the meeting to bring up the idea of
the central bank's $600 billion bond-buying programme that
became known as QE2. That pumped money and confidence into
markets.
"The reality is that we are getting more data confirming a
slowdown in manufacturing activity and a dead cat bounce in the
(U.S.) housing sector," BNP Paribas' Dwyer wrote in a client
note.
But many Fed watchers, think Bernanke will be more
circumspect and the market could be disappointed.
"I think that Jackson Hole may actually be a huge non-event
with limited impact on dollar/yen," said a trader for a Japanese
bank who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"Surprisingly, the only effect from it may be renewed
pressure on the euro as the market's focus will turn to the euro
zone debt problems," said the trader.
The Swiss franc failed to benefit from risk aversion
and was almost unchanged on the day at 0.7928 as investors
remained wary that the Swiss National Bank could reenter markets
to curb recent franc strength.
The SNB has cut interest rates to zero, flooded the banking
system with francs and intervened in the forward market to make
returns on francs less attractive to potential investors.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney)