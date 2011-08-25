* Dollar steadies after rising overnight on short-covering
* Gold sell-off and rise in US bond yields helps support
dollar
* Japan exporters' dollar offers may weigh on dollar/yen
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 25 The dollar held steady against
the yen on Thursday, clinging to gains made the previous day on
short-covering as investors fretted that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may not signal new stimulus for the economy this week.
While investors are worried that the U.S. economy may slip
into recession, they are not convinced that Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke is ready to signal another bond-buying programme when
he addresses a central bank conference on Friday in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming.
A profit-taking slide in gold, and a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields after July U.S. durable goods orders came in stronger
than expected, also helped the dollar rise broadly on Wednesday,
analysts said.
The dollar could add to its gains against the yen in the
near-term, given the potential for further position unwinding,
said a customer trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"The dollar might rise a bit above 77.23 yen, its August 22
high, if market players try to trigger stop-loss buying," the
trader said.
Traders said, however, that the potential for month-end
dollar selling by Japanese exporters was likely to keep any
gains by the dollar relatively limited.
The dollar held steady at 76.96 yen , staying above a
record low of 75.941 yen hit on trading platform EBS last week.
Japan unveiled a $100 billion credit line on Wednesday for
companies investing overseas and stepped up monitoring currency
positions of financial institutions in an attempt to curb the
yen's strength.
Market players see the credit line as a measure intended to
help offset the pain of yen strength for Japanese exporters
rather than to curb the currency itself.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar stood at
74.054 , having pulled up from the previous day's trough
of 73.666.
Market players cautioned against reading too much into the
previous day's sell-off in gold and U.S. bonds plus a rally in
equities, saying the moves were likely rooted in position
unwinding rather than any big shift in risk appetite or
investors' views of economic fundamentals.
"I don't think market players are all that bullish about the
outlook for the global economy," said Makoto Noji, senior bond
and currency strategist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"If economic conditions don't show much improvement as we
enter September and October, I think U.S. authorities will face
pressure again to adopt additional economic stimulus measures
and the dollar could come under pressure, especially against the
yen," Noji said.
The euro held steady against the dollar at $1.4410 .
The Australian dollar rose 0.1 percent to $1.0470 ,
having dipped 0.5 percent the previous day.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)