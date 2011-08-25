* Dollar nudges up after rising overnight on short-covering

* No strong stimulus from Fed could spur more dlr position unwinding

* Gold sell-off, rise in US bond yields help support greenback

* Japan exporters' dollar offers may weigh on dollar/yen

By Masayuki Kitano and Antoni Slodkowski

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 25 The dollar was firm against major currencies on Thursday and could eke out further gains after a short-covering rally the day before, as investors fret that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not signal new stimulus for the economy this week.

While players are worried that the U.S. economy may slip into recession, they are not convinced that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is ready to signal another bond-buying programme when he addresses a central bank conference on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"The Fed is in a similar position to the SNB (Swiss National Bank) - maybe they would like to act now, but there is not enough hard evidence that the move is warranted," said Rob Ryan, an FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.

U.S. orders for durable goods surged in July, rising twice as much as economists had forecast, while the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday that the U.S. budget deal and lower interest rates will slice projected budget deficits nearly in half over the next 10 years.

"Given political opposition and the risk of a loss of independence (by central banks) at a later stage, they both feel that they need to see evidence of further economic pain that would provide the political cover for action," said Ryan.

The dollar added to hefty gains versus a basket of major currencies edging above the Tenkan line on its daily chart to 74.057, up from the previous day's trough of 73.666, while firming against the Australian dollar and the euro by about 0.1 percent each.

A profit-taking slide in gold and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields also helped the dollar rise broadly on Wednesday, analysts said.

The greenback held steady against the yen at 76.94 yen , hovering above a record low of 75.941 yen marked on trading platform EBS last week.

Tokyo traders said short-term players slightly lightened their dollar/yen positions, wary that exporters -- still hoping to sell the dollar above 79 yen if Tokyo steps into the market -- would be forced to offload it early next week in end-of-month-transactions.

But they also said the dollar may strengthen against the yen further in the near-term, given the potential for more position unwinding.

"The dollar might rise a bit above 77.23 yen, its August 22 high, if market players try to trigger stop-loss buying," the trader said.

The yen was stronger against other crosses, climbing against 0.1 percent against the euro to 110.824 yen and 0.2 percent to 80.44 yen versus the Aussie dollar .

Japan unveiled a $100 billion credit line on Wednesday for companies investing overseas and stepped up monitoring currency positions of financial institutions in an attempt to curb the yen's strength.

Market players see the credit line as a measure intended to help offset the pain of yen strength for Japanese exporters rather than to curb the currency itself.

CAUTION

Market players cautioned against reading too much into the previous day's sell-off in gold and U.S. bonds plus a rally in equities, saying the moves were likely rooted in position unwinding rather than any big shift in risk appetite or investors' views of economic fundamentals.

"I don't think market players are all that bullish about the outlook for the global economy," said Makoto Noji, senior bond and currency strategist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

"If economic conditions don't show much improvement as we enter September and October, I think U.S. authorities will face pressure again to adopt additional economic stimulus measures and the dollar could come under pressure, especially against the yen," Noji said.

The euro held steady against the dollar at $1.4400 while the Australian dollar was 0.1 percent lower at $1.0449, having dipped 0.5 percent the previous day. (Editing by Joseph Radford)