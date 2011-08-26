* Dollar near 2-wk highs vs yen, Japan exporters await Bernanke

* No strong stimulus by Fed may spur more unwinding of dlr short

* Dollar may also be supported by stronger risk-off sentiment

* Euro nurses losses, seen vulnerable after Jackson Hole

* Aussie shines as RBA upbeat on Australian economy

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 26 The dollar stayed firm against major currencies on Friday, hovering near a two-week high against the yen hit the day before, after global stocks softened and worries that the Federal Reserve may fail to signal new stimulus for the economy gained the upper hand.

Markets came into the week thinking Bernanke may announce a third round of asset purchases or some other extraordinary policy later on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, pressuring the dollar, but this view has changed over the last 24 hours or so.

"The market is still yen long and as the yen failed to get stronger (vs the dollar) we may see further unwinding of those positions ahead of Bernanke, boosted by lingering fears of intervention," said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar traded at 77.39 yen , coming off a two-week high hit overnight at 77.70 yen on heavy short-covering. The greenback hit a record low of 75.941 yen a week ago, giving rise to jitters that Japan will intervene in currency markets for the second time in less than a month.

Tokyo traders say Japanese exporters may hold off on selling the dollar in their end-of-month transactions ahead of Bernanke's speech hoping he does not announce QE3, which could spur further unwinding of dollar shorts and push the greenback higher.

Alternatively, traders say, they may wait for possible intervention from Tokyo in case Bernanke suggests strong easing measures that pull the dollar sharply lower.

A Fed failure to inject more dollars into the system can help the currency extend gains sharply as investors pull out of stocks and other risky assets. A euro slide below $1.4250 could speed up greenback gains, some analysts say.

The euro nursed mild losses sustained on Thursday after wild talk that Germany may face a ratings downgrade and could introduce short-selling ban sent Germany's DAX stock index 1.7 pct lower and also weighed on other equity markets, though both rumours were later denied.

The European common currency stood at $1.4385, within the well-trodden $1.4300-$1.4500 range and down from this week's peak near $1.4500.

With the euro zone debt crisis back in full swing and two-year Greek yields up more than 200 basis points at record highs, investors say the euro may drop after Bernanke's speech as the market's focus will likely move back to Europe.

But some traders said Chinese demand for euros will cap the currency's losses.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday China's President Hu Jintao showed "definitive" confidence in the euro and the European economy despite some concerns, after the two leaders met in Beijing.

U.S. GDP data is due later on Friday, with some risk it may be revised down to under 1 pct. Bernanke speaks at 1400 GMT.

The Australian dollar gained 0.6 percent to $1.0486 after Australia's central bank chief said the country was well positioned to tackle any further weakening of international conditions as markets priced out the risk of deep interest rate cuts at home. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)