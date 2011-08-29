* Fed chief still seen taking more policy action next month

* Dollar under broad pressure, but outperforms Swiss franc

* UBS threat to add fee on deposits hurting franc

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 29 The U.S. dollar was under pressure against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, with traders expecting the Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus next month in the face of an uncertain growth outlook.

While Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no details of further action to boost the U.S. recovery at an eagerly awaited speech on Friday, he said the central bank would extend its September policy meeting to two days to consider its options.

Market expectations for a fresh round of bond buying from the Fed, known as QE3, had eased in the lead up to the central bank's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, so the fact he did not announce any immediate action was not a major disappointment, traders said.

This leaves the focus squarely on upcoming data including the influential non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

The dollar index last stood at 73.779, having fallen from Friday's peak of 74.464. Against the yen, the greenback traded at 76.70 yen , recoiling from a recent high around 77.69.

The euro briefly popped above $1.4500 , building on Friday's 0.8 percent rally, before losing a bit of steam to last stand at $1.4486.

"For anyone not present for Ben Bernanke's appearance on Friday and just looking at the day's equity and FX price action, they could be forgiven for believing that the Fed chairman had unleashed QE3," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.

The dollar, however, outperformed the Swiss franc, which came under broad pressure after Swiss bank UBS on Friday threatened to charge clients a fee on deposits, trying to discourage them from using some accounts to hoard the safe-haven currency because of financial market volatility.

The dollar hit a one-month high around 0.8152 francs , while the euro reached 1.1733 francs , its highest level since August 22.

Concerns the global economy would fall back into recession and fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis would spread to the region's banking system, have sent currency investors scurrying to the safety of the Swiss franc and yen.

This has prompted both the Swiss and Japanese authorities to act in recent weeks to temper the strength of their respective currencies.

While the Swiss National Bank said it has nothing to do with UBS's decision to consider slapping a fee, traders said the move posed a fresh hurdle for franc bulls.

Trading on Monday is expected to be subdued with the UK closed for a bank holiday and New York likely to be affected by Hurricane Irene.

"It's probably going to be one of those days where we get fairly tight trading," said Grant Turley, currency strategist at ANZ. (Editing by Kevin Plumberg)