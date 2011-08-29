* Fed chief still seen taking more policy action next month
* Dollar under broad pressure, but outperforms Swiss franc
* UBS threat to add fee on deposits hurting franc
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 29 The U.S. dollar was under
pressure against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday,
with traders expecting the Federal Reserve will offer more
stimulus next month in the face of an uncertain growth outlook.
While Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no details of further
action to boost the U.S. recovery at an eagerly awaited speech
on Friday, he said the central bank would extend its September
policy meeting to two days to consider its options.
Market expectations for a fresh round of bond buying from
the Fed, known as QE3, had eased in the lead up to the central
bank's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, so the fact he
did not announce any immediate action was not a major
disappointment, traders said.
This leaves the focus squarely on upcoming data including
the influential non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.
The dollar index last stood at 73.779, having fallen
from Friday's peak of 74.464. Against the yen, the greenback
traded at 76.70 yen , recoiling from a recent high around
77.69.
The euro briefly popped above $1.4500 , building on
Friday's 0.8 percent rally, before losing a bit of steam to last
stand at $1.4486.
"For anyone not present for Ben Bernanke's appearance on
Friday and just looking at the day's equity and FX price action,
they could be forgiven for believing that the Fed chairman had
unleashed QE3," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.
The dollar, however, outperformed the Swiss franc, which
came under broad pressure after Swiss bank UBS on
Friday threatened to charge clients a fee on deposits, trying to
discourage them from using some accounts to hoard the safe-haven
currency because of financial market volatility.
The dollar hit a one-month high around 0.8152 francs ,
while the euro reached 1.1733 francs , its highest
level since August 22.
Concerns the global economy would fall back into recession
and fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis would spread to
the region's banking system, have sent currency investors
scurrying to the safety of the Swiss franc and yen.
This has prompted both the Swiss and Japanese authorities to
act in recent weeks to temper the strength of their respective
currencies.
While the Swiss National Bank said it has nothing to do with
UBS's decision to consider slapping a fee, traders said the move
posed a fresh hurdle for franc bulls.
Trading on Monday is expected to be subdued with the UK
closed for a bank holiday and New York likely to be affected by
Hurricane Irene.
"It's probably going to be one of those days where we get
fairly tight trading," said Grant Turley, currency strategist at
ANZ.
(Editing by Kevin Plumberg)