* Fed chief still seen taking more policy action next month
* Dollar under broad pressure but outperforms Swiss franc
* UBS threat to impose fee on deposits hurting franc
By Ian Chua and Antoni Slodkowski
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Aug 29 The dollar came under light
pressure against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday,
with traders speculating the Federal Reserve may offer more
stimulus next month in the face of an uncertain growth outlook.
While Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no details of further
action to boost the U.S. recovery at an eagerly awaited speech
on Friday, he said the central bank would extend its September
policy meeting to two days to consider its options.
"If the economy were to fall into recession, we believe the
Fed would initiate another round of quantitative easing,"
Michael Carey, chief economist for North America for Credit
Agricole, said in a note to clients.
He added, however, that the hurdle is high for introducing
more monetary easing due to a rise in core inflation.
"Hence the trade-off for the policy, between boosting
activity and employment and generating inflation or other
distortions in asset markets, has become less attractive," Carey
said.
Market expectations for a fresh round of bond buying by the
Fed had eased in the leadup to the central bank's annual
symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, so the fact that Bernanke
did not announce any immediate action was not a major
disappointment, traders said.
This leaves the focus squarely on upcoming data including
the influential non-farm payrolls reports due on Friday as well
as data on U.S. personal spending and manufacturing for clues
about the health of the world's largest economy.
The dollar index last stood at 73.789, not far from
4-month lows around 73.421 and off Friday's peak of 74.464.
"The fall in the dollar on Friday was also caused by a rise
in euro/Swissie, which pushed euro/dollar higher," said a trader
for a Japanese bank, adding that a further rise in the pair
could put more pressure on the greenback.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at 1.1739 francs on
Monday, nearing resistance at 1.1810, a 76.4 percent retracement
of the euro's drop from an early July peak of 1.2346 francs down
to a record low of 1.0075 hit on EBS in early August.
There is more resistance at 1.1894, the next major peak on
charts.
Against the yen, the greenback traded at 76.70 yen ,
recoiling from a recent high around 77.69 but keeping well above
the record low plumbed earlier this month at 75.941 yen.
The euro briefly popped above $1.4500 , building on
Friday's 0.8 percent rally, before losing a bit of steam ahead
resistance at its Aug. 17 high of $1.4518 and July 27 peak of
$1.4537, to stand at $1.4485.
A customer trader for a major Japanese bank said the euro
may be poised for a further rise in the near term, possibly to
as high as $1.4580, its early July peak. The market's view of
the euro has not changed in any positive way, and its latest
firmness is more a reflection of dollar weakness, investors say.
"For anyone not present for Ben Bernanke's appearance on
Friday and just looking at the day's equity and FX price action,
they could be forgiven for believing that the Fed chairman had
unleashed QE3," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.
The dollar muscled in on the Swiss franc, however, which
came under broad pressure after Swiss bank UBS
threatened on Friday to charge clients a fee on deposits, aiming
to discourage them from using some accounts to hoard the
safe-haven currency because of financial market volatility.
The dollar was up 0.34 percent at 0.8098 francs, having hit
a one-month high around 0.8152 francs on Friday.
Concerns that the global economy would fall back into
recession and fears that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
could spread to the region's banking system have sent currency
investors scurrying to the safety of the Swiss franc and yen.
This has prompted both the Swiss and Japanese authorities to
act in recent weeks to temper the strength of their respective
currencies.
While the Swiss National Bank said it was not involved in
UBS's decision to consider imposing a fee, traders said the move
posed a fresh hurdle for franc bulls.
The Australian dollar extended last week's gains, having
risen against a broadly weaker greenback after Bernanke kept the
door open to more policy action to stimulate the U.S. economy.
The Aussie last traded up 0.4 percent at $1.0610
hovering at a 3-1/2 week peak.
Trading on Monday is expected to be subdued with British
markets closed for a holiday and New York likely to be affected
by tropical storm Irene, downgraded from a hurricane.
"It's probably going to be one of those days where we get
fairly tight trading," said Grant Turley, a currency strategist
at ANZ.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Michael Watson)