By Ian Chua and Antoni Slodkowski

SYDNEY/TOKYO, Aug 29 The dollar came under light pressure against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, with traders speculating the Federal Reserve may offer more stimulus next month in the face of an uncertain growth outlook.

While Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no details of further action to boost the U.S. recovery at an eagerly awaited speech on Friday, he said the central bank would extend its September policy meeting to two days to consider its options.

"If the economy were to fall into recession, we believe the Fed would initiate another round of quantitative easing," Michael Carey, chief economist for North America for Credit Agricole, said in a note to clients.

He added, however, that the hurdle is high for introducing more monetary easing due to a rise in core inflation.

"Hence the trade-off for the policy, between boosting activity and employment and generating inflation or other distortions in asset markets, has become less attractive," Carey said.

Market expectations for a fresh round of bond buying by the Fed had eased in the leadup to the central bank's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, so the fact that Bernanke did not announce any immediate action was not a major disappointment, traders said.

This leaves the focus squarely on upcoming data including the influential non-farm payrolls reports due on Friday as well as data on U.S. personal spending and manufacturing for clues about the health of the world's largest economy.

The dollar index last stood at 73.789, not far from 4-month lows around 73.421 and off Friday's peak of 74.464.

"The fall in the dollar on Friday was also caused by a rise in euro/Swissie, which pushed euro/dollar higher," said a trader for a Japanese bank, adding that a further rise in the pair could put more pressure on the greenback.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 1.1739 francs on Monday, nearing resistance at 1.1810, a 76.4 percent retracement of the euro's drop from an early July peak of 1.2346 francs down to a record low of 1.0075 hit on EBS in early August.

There is more resistance at 1.1894, the next major peak on charts.

Against the yen, the greenback traded at 76.70 yen , recoiling from a recent high around 77.69 but keeping well above the record low plumbed earlier this month at 75.941 yen.

The euro briefly popped above $1.4500 , building on Friday's 0.8 percent rally, before losing a bit of steam ahead resistance at its Aug. 17 high of $1.4518 and July 27 peak of $1.4537, to stand at $1.4485.

A customer trader for a major Japanese bank said the euro may be poised for a further rise in the near term, possibly to as high as $1.4580, its early July peak. The market's view of the euro has not changed in any positive way, and its latest firmness is more a reflection of dollar weakness, investors say.

"For anyone not present for Ben Bernanke's appearance on Friday and just looking at the day's equity and FX price action, they could be forgiven for believing that the Fed chairman had unleashed QE3," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.

The dollar muscled in on the Swiss franc, however, which came under broad pressure after Swiss bank UBS threatened on Friday to charge clients a fee on deposits, aiming to discourage them from using some accounts to hoard the safe-haven currency because of financial market volatility.

The dollar was up 0.34 percent at 0.8098 francs, having hit a one-month high around 0.8152 francs on Friday.

Concerns that the global economy would fall back into recession and fears that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis could spread to the region's banking system have sent currency investors scurrying to the safety of the Swiss franc and yen.

This has prompted both the Swiss and Japanese authorities to act in recent weeks to temper the strength of their respective currencies.

While the Swiss National Bank said it was not involved in UBS's decision to consider imposing a fee, traders said the move posed a fresh hurdle for franc bulls.

The Australian dollar extended last week's gains, having risen against a broadly weaker greenback after Bernanke kept the door open to more policy action to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The Aussie last traded up 0.4 percent at $1.0610 hovering at a 3-1/2 week peak.

Trading on Monday is expected to be subdued with British markets closed for a holiday and New York likely to be affected by tropical storm Irene, downgraded from a hurricane.

"It's probably going to be one of those days where we get fairly tight trading," said Grant Turley, a currency strategist at ANZ. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Michael Watson)