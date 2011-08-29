* Improved risk appetite weighs on safe-haven currencies

* Commodity currencies among best performers

* U.S. Fed minutes next focus for markets

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 30 Safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc stayed under pressure in Asia on Tuesday, following a solid performance in riskier assets overnight that drove commodity currencies sharply higher.

A combination of factors, including a 14 percent rally in Greek stocks sparked by merger news in the country's battered banking sector and better-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data helped fuel risk appetite.

This saw the Swiss franc, already hit by news that UBS was considering charging a fee to deter clients from hoarding the safe-haven currency, fall further across the board.

The dollar last traded at 0.8168 Swiss francs , having reached a five-week high of 0.8239 overnight. The euro was at 1.1863 francs , not far off a seven-week high of 1.1970 francs touched on Monday.

Traders, though, warned the moves occurred in volumes thinned by a holiday in London on Monday and a hurricane sweeping through New York. Further choppy action was seen likely to persist in the last week of the Northern-hemisphere summer holidays and into the Sept. 5 U.S. Labor Day holiday.

"Expect liquidity to remain low and volatility to remain high this week, with the negative correlation between the USD and the Dow to remain firmly in place," said Michael Woolfolk, managing director at BNY Mellon Global markets.

The yen, also highly sought after in times of market stress, lost ground as well. The dollar edged up to 76.94 yen , pulling further away from an all-time low around 75.94 set earlier in the month.

The euro traded at 111.67 yen , having risen close to 112.00 yen, a three-week high.

Against the backdrop of improved risk appetite, the common currency gained on the greenback, rising to a near two-month high around $1.4548 . It last traded at $1.4516.

As a result, the dollar index dipped to a two-week low of 73.525. It was last at 73.675.

Even the risk of the European Central Bank keeping rates on hold well into next year, after ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said the bank was reviewing the risks to price stability, failed to dampen the spirits of euro bulls.

But the best performers were the commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar, which stormed past a series of technical resistance including the 55-day and 100-day moving averages to reach four-week highs at $1.0677 .

The move has cleared to way for the Aussie to test $1.0809, the 76.4 percent retracement of the decline from $1.1081 to $0.9927 between late July and early August.

With Swiss and Japanese authorities trying to weaken their respective currencies and the U.S. Federal Reserve open to pumping more stimulus if needed, the outlook for commodity currencies remains positive as long as there is no sudden spike in risk aversion, traders said.

Minutes of the Fed's Aug. 9 meeting due out later on Tuesday and speeches by Fed officials Charles Evans and Narayana Kocherlakota will be closely watched.

"Expect to learn more about the pros and cons of balance sheet duration-extension, more QE and cutting the interest rate on excess reserves as well as the option that was selected - extension of the 'extended period' language through mid-2013," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note. (Editing by Wayne Cole)