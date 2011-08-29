* Improved risk appetite weighs on safe-haven currencies
* Commodity currencies among best performers
* U.S. Fed minutes next focus for markets
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 30 Safe-haven currencies like the
Swiss franc stayed under pressure in Asia on Tuesday, following
a solid performance in riskier assets overnight that drove
commodity currencies sharply higher.
A combination of factors, including a 14 percent rally in
Greek stocks sparked by merger news in the country's
battered banking sector and better-than-expected U.S. consumer
spending data helped fuel risk appetite.
This saw the Swiss franc, already hit by news that UBS
was considering charging a fee to deter clients from
hoarding the safe-haven currency, fall further across the board.
The dollar last traded at 0.8168 Swiss francs , having
reached a five-week high of 0.8239 overnight. The euro was at
1.1863 francs , not far off a seven-week high of
1.1970 francs touched on Monday.
Traders, though, warned the moves occurred in volumes
thinned by a holiday in London on Monday and a hurricane
sweeping through New York. Further choppy action was seen likely
to persist in the last week of the Northern-hemisphere summer
holidays and into the Sept. 5 U.S. Labor Day holiday.
"Expect liquidity to remain low and volatility to remain
high this week, with the negative correlation between the USD
and the Dow to remain firmly in place," said Michael Woolfolk,
managing director at BNY Mellon Global markets.
The yen, also highly sought after in times of market stress,
lost ground as well. The dollar edged up to 76.94 yen ,
pulling further away from an all-time low around 75.94 set
earlier in the month.
The euro traded at 111.67 yen , having risen close
to 112.00 yen, a three-week high.
Against the backdrop of improved risk appetite, the common
currency gained on the greenback, rising to a near two-month
high around $1.4548 . It last traded at $1.4516.
As a result, the dollar index dipped to a two-week
low of 73.525. It was last at 73.675.
Even the risk of the European Central Bank keeping rates on
hold well into next year, after ECB President Jean-Claude
Trichet said the bank was reviewing the risks to price
stability, failed to dampen the spirits of euro bulls.
But the best performers were the commodity currencies such
as the Australian dollar, which stormed past a series of
technical resistance including the 55-day and 100-day moving
averages to reach four-week highs at $1.0677 .
The move has cleared to way for the Aussie to test $1.0809,
the 76.4 percent retracement of the decline from $1.1081 to
$0.9927 between late July and early August.
With Swiss and Japanese authorities trying to weaken their
respective currencies and the U.S. Federal Reserve open to
pumping more stimulus if needed, the outlook for commodity
currencies remains positive as long as there is no sudden spike
in risk aversion, traders said.
Minutes of the Fed's Aug. 9 meeting due out later on Tuesday
and speeches by Fed officials Charles Evans and Narayana
Kocherlakota will be closely watched.
"Expect to learn more about the pros and cons of balance
sheet duration-extension, more QE and cutting the interest rate
on excess reserves as well as the option that was selected -
extension of the 'extended period' language through mid-2013,"
BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)