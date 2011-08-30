* Euro stung by renewed euro zone sovereign debt concerns

* Dollar weighed by dovish-sounding Fed minutes

* Commodity currencies like NZ dlr outperform

* U.S. ADP and Chicago PMI data ahead

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 31 Renewed concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis weighed on the euro in Asia on Wednesday, while the dollar also struggled after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Aug. 9 meeting bolstered expectations for more stimulus.

This left commodity currencies like the New Zealand dollar well bid and poised for more gains.

The euro fell across the board, particularly against commodity currencies, after lukewarm demand at an Italian bond auction threatened to push the euro zone's third biggest economy back to the centre of the region's debt crisis.

Traders also said the European Central Bank bought debt aggressively after the sale to keep a lid on rising Italian yields.

Adding to the gloom, data showed euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in August and a dispute over Findland's demand for collaterals in exchange for bailout loans to Greece continued to fester.

"It keeps coming back and it's going to be with us a bit longer. But the issue for the next 20 hours or so will be funds adjusting their hedge ratios, which a fair few of them do at the end of each month," said Joseph Capurso, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank.

Capurso said these adjustments could see dips in the euro and the Australian dollar and that could create some buying opportunities in the Aussie.

The common currency was last at $1.4436 , having fallen as far as $1.4383 overnight. Small sell orders are seen starting from $1.4480, traders said. Against the Australian dollar, it skidded to a 3-1/2 week low around A$1.3476 , before edging back up to last stand at A$1.3522.

Weakness in the euro helped the dollar index pop back above 74.000 from Tuesday's low of 73.611, although the index remained contained in a well-worn range roughly between 73.400 and 74.400 seen in the past two weeks.

The dollar faced problems of its own after minutes of the Fed's early August meeting showed policymakers discussed a range of unusual tools they could use to help the economy, with some actually pressuring for bold new steps to shore up a flagging recovery.

This added to expectations the Fed may spring into action at the next meeting in September, which Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday said would be extended to a two-day meeting. Any moves to inject more liquidity would only serve to cement the dollar's status as a funding currency in carry trades.

"Further monetary policy accommodation seems increasingly likely, and the U.S. dollar stands to fall further on any such action. It will be critical to watch the Fed's next actions at the highly-anticipated September meeting of the FOMC," said Christpher Vecchio, currency analyst for DailyFX.

Both the safe-haven Swiss franc and yen stayed out of the limeline as the threat of more action to weaken them from Swiss and Japanese authorities kept investors wary.

All these developments meant that commodity currencies are well placed for more gains. The Australian dollar rose as high as $1.0721 overnight and last traded at $1.0672.

The New Zealand currency climbed to $0.8559, coming within sight of a 30-year peak around $0.8842 set at the start of the month. It was last at $0.8519.

Trading is expected to be volatile in the lead up to the influential U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, with volumes staying patchy in the final week of the northern-hemisphere summer holidays and into the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5.

Just ahead is the ADP report on the U.S. private sector employment market as well as business activity in the Chicago area due later on Wednesday.

Weaker-than-expected headlines will no doubt boost expectations for the Fed to act at the September 20-21 meeting. (Editing by Wayne Cole)