* Euro stung by renewed euro zone sovereign debt concerns
* Dollar weighed by dovish-sounding Fed minutes
* Yen edges up as Japanese exporters sell cross/yen
* Dollar index on track for slight gain in August
* U.S. ADP and Chicago PMI data ahead
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Aug 31 Renewed concerns about
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis weighed on the single
currency on Wednesday, while the dollar also struggled
after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Aug. 9 meeting
bolstered expectations for more stimulus.
The dollar and the euro both dipped against the yen, as
Japanese exporters bought the currency.
The euro remained under pressure after lukewarm demand at an
Italian bond auction threatened to push the euro zone's third
biggest economy back to the centre of the region's debt crisis.
Adding to the gloom, data showed euro zone economic
sentiment fell more than expected in August and a dispute over
Finland's demand for collateral in exchange for bailout loans to
Greece continued to fester.
"It keeps coming back and it's going to be with us a bit
longer. But the issue for the next 20 hours or so will be funds
adjusting their hedge ratios, which a fair few of them do at the
end of each month," said Joseph Capurso, currency strategist at
Commonwealth Bank.
Capurso said these adjustments could see dips in the euro
and the Australian dollar and that could create some buying
opportunities in the Aussie.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.4432 , staying
weak after dipping 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Small sell
orders are seen starting from $1.4480, traders said.
Against the Australian dollar, the euro stood at
A$1.3517 , hovering near a 3-1/2 week low around
A$1.3476 hit on Tuesday.
Weakness in the euro helped the dollar index pop back
up from Tuesday's low of 73.611. The dollar index, which
measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, last
stood at 73.995, on track for a 0.1 percent gain in August.
A slide in global equities on worries about the
uncertain outlook for the U.S. and global economies, as well as
concerns about the impact of the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis on the European banking sector, caused a rise in risk
aversion and has lent support to the greenback this month.
But the dollar's upside has been limited due to growing
market speculation about further monetary easing by the
Fed.
Minutes of the Fed's early August meeting released on
Tuesday showed policymakers discussed a range of unusual
tools they could use to help the economy, with some actually
pressuring for bold new steps to shore up a flagging recovery.
This added to expectations the Fed may spring into action at
the next meeting in September, which Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
on Friday said would be extended to a two-day meeting. Any moves
to inject more liquidity would only serve to cement the dollar's
status as a funding currency in carry trades.
"In the run up to the September FOMC, we're probably
going to have a bit more chatter about QE3...which is likely to
keep the dollar weak," said Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo
Capital Markets in Singapore.
Such market chatter might even help the euro break
above its recent range of roughly between $1.4150 and $1.4550,
he said.
"I would say I'm 60-40 or 70-30 in favour of an upside
break (by the euro)," Robinson said.
JAPANESE EXPORTERS
Yen-buying by Japanese exporters helped lift the
Japanese currency, traders said.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.59 yen , but
was seen supported by dollar bids at levels around 76.50 yen
from Asian players. The euro slipped 0.3 percent to 110.55 yen
, with support on the daily Ichimoku chart coming in
right around 110.48 yen.
With the yen hovering near a record high against the
dollar of 75.941 yen hit earlier in August on trading platform
EBS, market players remain wary of the potential for yen-selling
intervention by Japanese authorities.
Commodity currencies were underpinned by the growing
prospect of further monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Australian dollar held steady at $1.0681 ,
near its highest in more than three weeks of $1.0721 hit on
Tuesday.
Trading is expected to be volatile in the lead up to the
influential U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, with volumes
staying patchy in the final week of the northern-hemisphere
summer holidays and into the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5.
Just ahead is the ADP report on the U.S. private sector
employment market as well as business activity in the Chicago
area due later on Wednesday.
Weaker-than-expected headlines will no doubt boost
expectations for the Fed to act at the September 20-21 meeting.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Ramya Venugopal)