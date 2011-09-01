TOKYO, Sept 1 The Swiss franc on Thursday held on to gains made the previous day after a top government official said Switzerland would have to live with a strong currency, while commodity currencies dipped after Brazil unexpectedly cut interest rates, citing worries about the global economy.

The euro was soft against the dollar on persistent worries over how the fragmented currency bloc will deal with the debt crisis, though support at last week's low around $1.4320 is seen fairly solid for now as many market players are now looking to upcoming U.S. manufacturing and jobs data.

The Swiss franc stood at 0.8060 francs per dollar , having risen to 0.7994 on Wednesday and off five-week low of 0.8223, in a sharp move that could lead to the view that the franc's bear market since early August may have run its course.

The franc, which has been a safe haven for investors worried about the euro zone's debt crisis, also stood at 1.1585 franc per euro , off a seven-week low of 1.19714 franc hit on Monday.

"Given the franc's strong fundamentals, such as that Switzerland is running a current account surplus and it is a net creditor nation, the franc's fall would be unsustainable," said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase.

Speculators cut their bets against the franc after Switzerland's Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said on Wednesday the country has to live with a strong franc for now.

"We'll have to keep living with the strong franc for some time. It must be a combination of measures that will lead us into the future," he said.

The SNB has been conspicuously absent from the currency forwards market since last week. It did not take any new measures after making an announcement on three of the last four Wednesdays in August.

"The latest moves are driven by short-term trading by speculative accounts and are purely based on their speculation. Investors are hardly moving and keeping their long positions in the Swiss franc," said a trader at a European bank.

Commodity currencies dipped after the Brazilian central bank cut interest rates for the first time in two years -- an action some market players took as another sign of weakness in the global economy.

The Australian dollar fell 0.2 percent to $1.0675 , slipping from a one-month high of $1.0722 hit on Wednesday. Near-term focus on Chinese PMI data and Australian retail sales on Thursday.

The euro eased slightly to at $1.4360 , slipping further from a two-month high at $1.4550 hit at the start of the week, though traders say the currency is essentially playing in a range.

Traders are looking to more downside with reports of stops at $1.4350, though bids are seen at support around $1.4320-30, where the euro bounced strongly last week. It has support from the 55-day moving average around that level as well.

The dollar edged up against the yen on buying from Japanese accounts.

The dollar traded at 76.78 yen , sticking to the tight range around 76.50-77.00 it has been hugging for much of the past few weeks, though some stops are seen around the 77.20-30 area. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)