* Market focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls

* Weaker-than-expected data may bolster QE3 hopes, weigh on USD

* Euro's outlook still weak, ECB meeting next week eyed

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Sept 2 The euro found a steadier footing in Asia on Friday, having suffered a drubbing overnight on weak euro zone data, as market attention turned to a closely watched U.S. employment report.

But traders expect the common currency to trend lower in coming days on growing worries about the euro zone growth outlook and the possibility of the European Central Bank softening its hawkish stance at next week's policy meeting.

Data on Thursday showed manufacturing in the euro zone contracted for the first time in almost two years and a Spanish bond sale drew lukewarm demand.

"Any hint of an easing bias from the ECB would accelerate EUR breaking the bottom of the recent range of 1.41-1.45," analysts at BNP Paribas said.

The euro was last at $1.4271 , having skidded to a three-week low around $1.4224 overnight. Traders said option structures taken out during the last couple of days suggest some players are positioning for a break to the downside, targeting $1.3850.

Against the Swiss franc, the common currency edged off a 1-1/2 week trough and it drifted up from a one-month low versus the Australian dollar .

But trading is expected to be subdued in Asia, ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Due at 1230 GMT, the influential U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show an increase of 75,000 jobs, although market whispers are for a much lower number.

"In some cases, bad data in the U.S. buoys (risk) markets because it locks in expectations of more Fed action," said Grant Turley, strategist at ANZ.

The fall in the euro helped the dollar index climb to a three-week high of 74.714, a break above the topside of a tight range roughly between 73.600 and 74.400 seen in the past three weeks.

The safe-haven Swiss currency also benefited, with franc bulls embolden by the Swiss National Bank's recent passive approach to the currency's strength after several weeks of activity last month.

The dollar slipped to 0.7947 francs , well off highs around 0.8239 seen at the start of the week.

Against the yen, the greenback was little changed at 76.88 yen , holding above a record low around 75.94 set in August with the threat of yen-weakening intervention still alive.

Commodity currencies were resilient, with the Australian dollar last at $1.0723, not far off a one-month high around $1.0765 set overnight. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)