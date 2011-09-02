* Market focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls
* Weaker-than-expected data may bolster QE3 hopes, weigh on
USD
* Euro's outlook still weak, ECB meeting next week eyed
* Talk of euro double no touch barriers at $1.42 and $1.46
* Euro supported by talk of bids by Asian sovereign players
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Sept 2 The euro steadied
on Friday after a drubbing overnight on weak euro zone data,
supported by talk that Asian sovereign players were buying the
single currency to defend an option barrier.
Some traders said the euro may trend lower in
coming days, given growing worries about the euro zone growth
outlook and the possibility of the European Central Bank
softening its hawkish stance at next week's policy meeting.
Data on Thursday showed manufacturing in the euro zone
contracted for the first time in almost two years and a Spanish
bond sale drew lukewarm demand.
Also boding ill for the euro is its drop below an
upward trendline drawn through its mid-July low and troughs hit
in early August. The trendline now comes in near $1.4295 and may
serve as resistance.
"Any hint of an easing bias from the ECB would accelerate
EUR breaking the bottom of the recent range of 1.41-1.45,"
analysts at BNP Paribas said.
The euro was little changed at $1.4257 by
midday in Asia on Friday. On Thursday, it fell 0.8 percent
and touched a three-week low around $1.4227 at one point.
Traders said option positions built up during the
last couple of days suggest some players are positioning for a
break to the downside, targeting $1.3850.
Possible support levels for the euro include the euro's
Aug. 12 intraday low near $1.4150 and its Aug. 5 intraday low of
$1.4055.
Lower down, the euro's 200-day moving average comes in
near $1.4005, and an upward trendline drawn off lows hit in June
2010 and January 2011 lies roughly around $1.3930 or so.
The Australian dollar fell as U.S. stock futures ESc1
retreated after the New York Times reported that the
agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets is
preparing to file suit against "more than a dozen" big U.S.
banks, accusing them of misrepresenting the quality of mortgages
they packaged and sold during the housing bubble.
The Aussie dollar dipped 0.2 percent to $1.0704
JOBS DATA
The market's focus is on U.S. jobs data due later on
Friday, the last nonfarm payrolls report before a Fed policy
meeting later this month, at which many market participants are
expecting some sort of additional easing.
Unemployment is a key determinant in whether the Fed
takes additional action to support the economy.
Market players say expectations for the jobs data have
been lowered after the employment gauge in a U.S. manufacturing
survey released on Thursday dipped to its lowest level since
A strong result could trigger a bigger reaction than a
weak outcome, said Adarsh Sinha, Asia-Pacific G10 FX strategist
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
"I think expectations are probably pretty
pessimistic going into payrolls," Sinha said. Economists polled
by Reuters are expecting the payrolls data to show an
increase of 75,000 jobs.
Sinha, however, said that the market may now
be bracing for a smaller increase of about 40,000 jobs.
"If it's better than expected, then the market is going
to price out expectations of further easing to some extent... I
would expect that to be a dollar positive scenario," he
said.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, was little changed at 74.537
, hovering near a three-week high of 74.714 hit on
Thursday.
The yen showed little reaction to news that new
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda picked Jun Azumi, a
former parliamentary affairs chief for the ruling Democratic
Party, to become the new finance minister.
"I don't think there will be any major
changes to Japan's yen intervention policy, but there's a bit of
uncertainty because we don't know his personal stance, so it's
really hard to say anything," said Koji Fukaya, director of
global foreign exchange research at Credit Suisse Securities in
Tokyo.
The dollar held steady against the yen to
76.89 yen .
