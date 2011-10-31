* Market waits to see if Japan will intervene again
* Dollar off peak vs yen, but still sharply higher
* Euro hammered by renewed debt worries
* China PMI, Australia rate decision in play
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 1 The dollar pulled back slightly
from a three-month peak against the yen on Tuesday as the impact
of Japan's massive intervention faded a touch, while the euro
came under renewed pressure amid growing doubts over a plan to
contain Europe's debt crisis.
The dollar stood at 78.30 yen , having risen as much
four big figures to 79.55 on Monday in the wake of a record
one-day intervention estimated by some market players to be
anything from $90 billion to $130 billion.
The options market, however, showed bets on the yen's gains
against the dollar on a one-month horizon had not eased
significantly, reflecting the market's belief that the impact of
intervention would not last more than a few weeks.
Steve Barrow, strategist at Standard Bank, said if the
intervention was not repeated, just as the case back in August,
then dollar/yen could quickly return to the 75 region.
"We feel that the BOJ needs to vary the tactics here and
would be better served by intervening intermittently in order to
hang on to the gains it has made so far," he said.
"Even this tactic would not stop dollar/yen falling to our
target of 70, but at least it might mean that this is a
long-term possibility rather than a near-term probability."
One of the reasons supporting underlying demand for the yen
is that it is the least unattractive among the G3 currencies.
Indeed, despite last Thursday's euro zone summit deal,
doubts about how those measures could be implemented continued
to haunt the common currency.
News that the Greek prime minister has called an unexpected
referendum on a new EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country
coupled with persistent pressure on Italian bonds renewed
worries about the region.
The euro was at $1.3840 , having reversed all of the
gains to $1.4247 made last Thursday after the debt deal was
announced.
"The depth and breadth of unanswered questions from
Thursday's EU deal, the spectacle of euro-peripheral bonds
yields/yield spreads mostly higher Monday and general support
afforded the USD from the BOJ's intervention, ensured EURUSD
traded down in fits and starts throughout Monday," BNP Paribas
analysts wrote in a note.
Immediate support for the common currency is at the
overnight low of $1.3827, a level representing the 38.2 percent
retracement of the October rally from $1.3144 to $1.4247.
The Japanese intervention coupled with renewed euro weakness
saw the dollar index rally to 76.503, up 1.9 percent.
That was the largest one-day gain since late 2008.
This move also weighed on commodity currencies. The
Australian dollar fell to $1.0545 from the recent high
of $1.0753.
The immediate focus for the Aussie is the Reserve Bank of
Australia's rate decision due at 0330 GMT, where many analysts
expect a 25 basis point rate cut following recent benign
inflation data.
Should the RBA hold rates steady, the Aussie could regain
some of the overnight losses, traders said. The market will also
be keeping an eye on China's manufacturing data due around 0100
GMT for the latest signs of whether the world's second biggest
economy is on track for a soft landing.
The U.S. Federal Reserve starts its two-day policy
deliberations later on Tuesday, while the European Central Bank
holds its meeting on Thursday, ahead of key U.S. jobs data on
Friday.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)