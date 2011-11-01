* Market waits to see if Japan will intervene again
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 The dollar held steady
versus the yen on Tuesday, having pulled back from a three-month
high as the impact of Japan's massive intervention faded a
touch, while growing doubts over a plan to contain Europe's debt
crisis weighed on the euro.
Trading in dollar/yen remained relatively choppy after
Japan's yen-selling intervention on Monday, which major Japanese
daily the Asahi newspaper said reached a record 10 trillion yen
($128 billion).
That was broadly in line with estimates among some
market players of between $90 billion to $130 billion, and would
exceed the roughly $59 billion in yen-selling intervention that
Japan conducted during its previous intervention in August.
The options market, however, showed bets on the yen's gains
against the dollar on a one-month horizon had not eased
significantly, reflecting the market's belief that the impact of
intervention would not last more than a few weeks.
Steve Barrow, strategist at Standard Bank, said if the
intervention was not repeated, just as the case back in August,
then dollar/yen could quickly return to the 75 region.
"We feel that the BOJ needs to vary the tactics here and
would be better served by intervening intermittently in order to
hang on to the gains it has made so far," he said.
"Even this tactic would not stop dollar/yen falling to our
target of 70, but at least it might mean that this is a
long-term possibility rather than a near-term probability."
Earlier, the dollar briefly surged around 60 pips or so
to an intraday high of 79.10 yen but then quickly gave back its
gains, and traders said the rise was unlikely to have been
caused by intervention.
The dollar held steady from late U.S. trade on Monday
at 78.15 yen , having backed off a three-month high of
79.55 yen hit on Monday but well above levels seen before
intervention of around 75.65 yen or so.
Japan's previous intervention in August, as well as the
joint yen-selling intervention it conducted with other Group of
Seven nations in March, were both one-day actions, and it is
unclear whether Japan is ready to intervene more frequently
this time around.
"I don't think the chances of a drastic change are very
high," said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist for J.P.Morgan in
Tokyo.
Japan may have a hard time gaining international
understanding toward efforts to weaken the yen at a time when
European and U.S. economies are facing difficulties as well,
Tanase said, adding that the dollar was likely to trade roughly
between 75 yen to 80 yen for the rest of the year.
EURO OFF RECENT PEAK
One of the reasons supporting underlying demand for the yen
is that it is the least unattractive among the G3 currencies.
Indeed, despite last Thursday's euro zone summit deal,
doubts about how those measures could be implemented continued
to haunt the common currency.
News that the Greek prime minister has called an unexpected
referendum on a new EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country
coupled with persistent pressure on Italian bonds renewed
worries about the region.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3843 , having
reversed all of the gains to $1.4248 made last Thursday after
the debt deal was announced.
"The depth and breadth of unanswered questions from
Thursday's EU deal, the spectacle of euro-peripheral bonds
yields/yield spreads mostly higher Monday and general support
afforded the USD from the BOJ's intervention, ensured EURUSD
traded down in fits and starts throughout Monday," BNP Paribas
analysts wrote in a note.
