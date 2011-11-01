* Market waits to see if Japan will intervene again
* Dollar/yen off peak, but well above pre-intervention level
* Renewed debt worries weigh on euro
* Aussie drops on RBA rate cut, drop in equities
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 The dollar dipped versus
the yen on Tuesday, having pulled back from a three-month high
as the impact of Japan's massive intervention faded a touch,
while growing doubts over a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis
weighed on the euro.
The Australian dollar fell after country's central bank
cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent, with
interest rate futures suggesting investors were bracing for
further easing.
Trading in dollar/yen remained relatively choppy after
Japan's yen-selling intervention on Monday, which major Japanese
daily the Asahi newspaper said reached a record 10 trillion yen
($128 billion).
That was broadly in line with estimates among some market
players of between $90 billion to $130 billion, and would exceed
the roughly $59 billion in yen-selling intervention that Japan
conducted during its previous intervention in August.
Steve Barrow, strategist at Standard Bank, said if the
intervention was not repeated, just as the case back in August,
then dollar/yen could quickly return to the 75 region.
"We feel that the BOJ needs to vary the tactics here and
would be better served by intervening intermittently in order to
hang on to the gains it has made so far," he said.
"Even this tactic would not stop dollar/yen falling to our
target of 70, but at least it might mean that this is a
long-term possibility rather than a near-term probability."
Earlier, the dollar briefly surged around 60 pips or so to
an intraday high of 79.10 yen but then quickly gave back its
gains, and traders said the rise was unlikely to have been
caused by intervention.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 78.12 yen ,
having backed off a three-month high of 79.55 yen hit on
Monday but well above levels seen before intervention of around
75.65 yen or so.
Japan's previous intervention in August, as well as the
joint yen-selling intervention it conducted with other Group of
Seven nations in March, were both one-day actions, and it is
unclear whether Japan is ready to intervene more frequently
this time around.
"I don't think the chances of a drastic change are very
high," said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist for J.P.Morgan in
Tokyo.
Japan may have a hard time gaining international
understanding toward efforts to weaken the yen at a time when
European and U.S. economies are facing difficulties as well,
Tanase said, adding that the dollar was likely to trade roughly
between 75 yen to 80 yen for the rest of the year.
EURO OFF RECENT PEAK
Market players are also sceptical that Japan will adopt
a Swiss-style floor for dollar/yen.
Ray Farris, head of foreign exchange strategy for
Credit Suisse, said the idea of establishing a floor for
dollar/yen was unlikely to be endorsed by the G20 or the
G10.
"I tend to think this is about slowing down the move
rather than establishing a hard floor," Farris said about
Monday's intervention. Japanese authorities were probably trying
to help Japanese exporters, especially after their supply chain
was affected by recent floods in Thailand, he added.
"We continue to think that over the next several
months, dollar/yen is more likely to trade lower than simply
stay here or go higher," Farris said, adding that Credit
Suisse's forecast is for dollar/yen to trade down to 75 yen over
the next two to three months.
One of the reasons supporting underlying demand for the yen
is that it is the least unattractive among the G3 currencies.
Indeed, despite last Thursday's euro zone summit deal,
doubts about how those measures could be implemented continued
to haunt the common currency.
News that the Greek prime minister has called an unexpected
referendum on a new EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country
coupled with persistent pressure on Italian bonds renewed
worries about the region.
The euro dipped 0.4 percent to $1.3806 , pulling
further away from a peak of $1.4248 hit last week after the debt
deal was announced.
The Australian dollar fell 1 percent to $1.0441
, retreating after the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate
cut, with weakness in Asian equities and U.S. stock index
futures SPc1 adding to pressure against the growth-leveraged
Aussie dollar.
