* Market awaits outcome of Fed policy meeting

* Greece uncertainty threatens euro zone debt deal

* Investors leave dollar/yen alone, wary of more intervention

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 2 The euro wallowed at three-week lows against the dollar early in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest two-day fall since May on uncertainty about the euro zone debt deal after Greece's shock call for a referendum.

But the euro might win some respite in the short term as market attention turns to the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank could prepare markets for further monetary policy easing.

The euro was at $1.3699 , leaving a seven-week peak around $1.4247 set last Thursday but a distant memory. That kept the dollar index at a two-week high of 77.336, not far off Tuesday's peak of 77.676.

Any comment or action from the Fed that shores up risk appetite could dim the dollar's appeal. Conversely, the meeting could end up as a non-event, in which case, the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday will take centre stage.

The Fed will release its post-meeting statement at 1630 GMT, and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a media briefing at 1815 GMT.

"There is some risk that Bernanke allude to the potential for the Fed to do more quantitative easing," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

"While that may prevent a sharp fall in the euro or sharp fall in risk appetite ahead of the FOMC, the risk is still more to the downside for those currencies. It'll be very hard for the market to want to buy the euro given the intense uncertainty around Greece."

The common currency has now retraced half of its October rally from $1.3144 to $1.4247. The next Fibonacci support is seen at $1.3565, the 61.8 percent retracement level.

A daily close below the $1.3697/$1.3653 pivot zone would confirm a medium-term top and a turn in trend, paving the way to the $1.2859/1.3048 support area, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch technical analyst MacNeil Curry said.

Wary of more intervention by Japanese authorities, the market left dollar/yen well alone, keeping the dollar steady at around 78.31 .

Japan on Monday sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen that drove the dollar from a record low around 75.31 to a high of 79.51, keeping markets on edge that it could intervene again.

"The FX market is not at the moment prepared to challenge the Japanese authorities and push USD/JPY back below 78, but at this point the MOF doesn't seem keen to force USD/JPY higher either," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.

The Australian dollar, already undermined by an interest rate cut on Tuesday -- the first in over two years -- lost more ground against a broadly firmer U.S. dollar.

It plumbed a low of $1.0272 , a fall of more than two full cents, before recovering a bit of ground to stand at $1.0327.

Immediate support for the Aussie is seen at $1.0232, the 38.2 percent retracement of the October rally from $0.9388 to $1.0753. (Editing by Wayne Cole)