By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Nov 2 The euro nudged up on Wednesday, moving away from a three-week trough marked the day before, as investors covered short positions following its worst two-day fall since May with jitters over Greece's referendum set to cap any bigger gains.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3715 , but a seven-week peak of $1.4248 set last Thursday was a distant memory. It hit a session high of $1.3732 with some stop loss points, reported between $1.3720-40, taken out on the way.

Underscoring its vulnerability to headlines from Europe, the euro hit the day's low of $1.3637 after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said he would push ahead with a referendum on an EU bailout deal, defying demands from lawmakers of his own party that he quit for jeopardising Greek membership of the euro.

"I don't think the euro's (broader) fall is going to stop at around $1.37 ahead of the referendum. The chances of the EU deal being rejected are very high. If that happens we will be back to square one," said Minori Uchida, a senior analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"Worse still, while we await the Greek move the markets will keep pressing Italy, and that's where the real danger lies," Uchida said.

Despite the European Central Bank's support for the Italian bond market, 10-year Italian yields soared to a euro era record of around 6.3 percent on Tuesday while Italy's credit default swaps traded at 515 basis points, some 70 basis points wider than before the EU summit last week.

The market is still short euro, and one more corrective move up cannot be excluded, traders said, particularly as more stops lurk around $1.3750-70. Still, offers at $1.3800 were poised to stop any bolder advance, with some traders looking to get short in case the euro entered the $1.3800-$1.3850 area.

The euro zone common currency has now retraced roughly half of its short-covering October rally from $1.3145 to $1.4248. The next Fibonacci chart support is seen at $1.3565, a 61.8 percent retracement of that rise.

The options market also indicated a fair amount of pessimism about the euro, with volatility hitting a one-month high on Wednesday, suggesting investors see more need to hedge against any negative events that may come out of Europe.

Implied volatility on one-month euro/dollar options, a gauge of expectations regarding a currency's price action, jumped to 16.35 percent from two-month lows of 12.75 percent marked last week.

LITTLE RESPITE FROM FED

Some players speculated that the euro might win some respite in the short term as market attention turns to the outcome of a meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting FOMC ending on Wednesday, which may prepare markets for further policy easing.

But most analysts were sceptical that the Fed could turn the tide on the euro, thinking risk sentiment will sour further and both the dollar and the yen will come out the biggest beneficiaries of the safe-haven inflows.

"While that may prevent a sharp fall in the euro or a sharp fall in risk appetite ahead of the FOMC, the risk is still more to the downside for those currencies. It'll be very hard for the market to want to buy the euro given the intense uncertainty around Greece," said Greg Gibbs, a strategist at RBS in Sydney.

The Fed will release its post-meeting statement at 1630 GMT, and Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a media briefing at 1815 GMT.

The dollar lost 0.3 percent to 78.13 yen . Japan sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen on Monday, driving the greenback from a record low of around 75.31 yen to a high of 79.55 yen.

"The FX market is not at the moment prepared to challenge the Japanese authorities and push USD/JPY back below 78, but at this point the MOF doesn't seem keen to force USD/JPY higher either," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Watson)