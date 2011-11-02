* Greece uncertainty threatens euro zone debt deal
* Euro support seen at $1.3565 for now
* 1-month implied vols on eur/dlr hit 1-month high
* Fed in focus, G20, ECB, U.S. jobs data also eyed
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Nov 2 The euro nudged up on Wednesday,
moving away from a three-week trough marked the day before, as
investors covered short positions following its worst two-day
fall since May with jitters over Greece's referendum set to cap
any bigger gains.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3715 , but a
seven-week peak of $1.4248 set last Thursday was a distant
memory. It hit a session high of $1.3732 with some stop
loss points, reported between $1.3720-40, taken out on the way.
Underscoring its vulnerability to headlines from Europe, the
euro hit the day's low of $1.3637 after Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou said he would push ahead with a referendum on
an EU bailout deal, defying demands from lawmakers of his own
party that he quit for jeopardising Greek membership of the
euro.
"I don't think the euro's (broader) fall is going to stop at
around $1.37 ahead of the referendum. The chances of the EU deal
being rejected are very high. If that happens we will be back to
square one," said Minori Uchida, a senior analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"Worse still, while we await the Greek move the markets will
keep pressing Italy, and that's where the real danger lies,"
Uchida said.
Despite the European Central Bank's support for the Italian
bond market, 10-year Italian yields soared to a euro
era record of around 6.3 percent on Tuesday while Italy's credit
default swaps traded at 515 basis points, some 70 basis points
wider than before the EU summit last week.
The market is still short euro, and one more corrective move
up cannot be excluded, traders said, particularly as more stops
lurk around $1.3750-70. Still, offers at $1.3800 were poised to
stop any bolder advance, with some traders looking to get short
in case the euro entered the $1.3800-$1.3850 area.
The euro zone common currency has now retraced roughly half
of its short-covering October rally from $1.3145 to $1.4248. The
next Fibonacci chart support is seen at $1.3565, a 61.8 percent
retracement of that rise.
The options market also indicated a fair amount of pessimism
about the euro, with volatility hitting a one-month high on
Wednesday, suggesting investors see more need to hedge against
any negative events that may come out of Europe.
Implied volatility on one-month euro/dollar options, a gauge
of expectations regarding a currency's price action, jumped to
16.35 percent from two-month lows of 12.75 percent
marked last week.
LITTLE RESPITE FROM FED
Some players speculated that the euro might win some respite
in the short term as market attention turns to the outcome of a
meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting FOMC ending on
Wednesday, which may prepare markets for further policy easing.
But most analysts were sceptical that the Fed could turn the
tide on the euro, thinking risk sentiment will sour further and
both the dollar and the yen will come out the biggest
beneficiaries of the safe-haven inflows.
"While that may prevent a sharp fall in the euro or a sharp
fall in risk appetite ahead of the FOMC, the risk is still more
to the downside for those currencies. It'll be very hard for the
market to want to buy the euro given the intense uncertainty
around Greece," said Greg Gibbs, a strategist at RBS in Sydney.
The Fed will release its post-meeting statement at 1630 GMT,
and Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a media briefing at 1815
GMT.
The dollar lost 0.3 percent to 78.13 yen . Japan sold
a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen on Monday, driving
the greenback from a record low of around 75.31 yen to a high of
79.55 yen.
"The FX market is not at the moment prepared to challenge
the Japanese authorities and push USD/JPY back below 78, but at
this point the MOF doesn't seem keen to force USD/JPY higher
either," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Watson)