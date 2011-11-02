* Euro hangs on to overnight gains

* Greek PM says referendum to be held around Dec 4/5

* ECB, G20 Summit, U.S. payrolls loom large

* Japanese markets closed for public holiday

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 3 The euro clung to overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday as the panicky reaction to Greece's plan to take a euro zone debt deal to a referendum faded somewhat ahead of a summit of the group of 20 leading nations.

Attention has also shifted to the European Central Bank meeting after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new stimulus, only to say it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery.

The euro stood at $1.3725 , off the session high of $1.3754, but still well above Wednesday's trough of $1.3635. Trading in Asia is expected to be thin with Japan closed for a holiday.

For many, the ECB is seen as the only institution with the firepower to calm tensions and the key question for its new head, Mario Draghi, will be whether to increase purchases of bonds issued by debt-ridden euro zone states.

A surprise cut in interest rates by the ECB could also prove to be positive for risk appetite.

The rebound in the euro came as U.S. and European stocks rose on Wednesday after bargain hunters emerged following steep falls earlier in the week.

"(This) is a classic example of optimistic buying ahead of a major meeting of global leaders in the hope that they can brush the Greek referendum plans aside as merely a blip," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

"However, tensions remain on a knife edge and the price action of the past few days indicates just how quickly fortunes can turn around. Bulls will be standing close to the sell button just in case."

Indeed, markets took no comfort in the latest headlines on Greece. The Greek prime minister said the referendum will take place on Dec. 4 or 5, meaning another four weeks of uncertainty.

Leaders of France and Germany have said Greece will receive no more bailout aid until it has put an end to the uncertainty and agreed to meet its commitments to the euro zone.

All of this leaves little upside for the euro, which is seen capped by the overnight high around $1.3826 -- a level also representing the 38.2 percent retracement of its October rally from $1.3144 to $1.4247.

"Although further developments in the euro debt saga are likely to trigger more market volatility, a possible slowdown in the real economy, as indicated by the recent release of euro area PMIs, will be more of a concern medium term," Barclays Capital analysts warned.

"We think a slowdown would keep weighing on the euro, even if risks from European debt issues decline temporarily."

For now, the firmer euro has driven the dollar index to 77.072 from a three-week peak of 77.676 struck on Tuesday. This saw commodity currencies climb against the greenback. The Australian dollar edged up to $1.0323, pulling up from this week's low of $1.0272.

The immediate focus for the Aussie is retail sales data due at 0030 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect sales to rise 0.4 percent in September and increase by 0.6 percent over the third quarter. A stronger-than-expected number could temper market expectations of more interest rate cuts.

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar held relatively steady at 78.08 as the danger of more Japanese intervention has sidelined yen bulls. (Editing by Wayne Cole)