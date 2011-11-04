* Euro keeps gains after Greece referendum seen dropped

* Rise seen capped below $1.40 as uncertainty on Greece lingers

* Dollar/yen supported by wariness over Japan intervention

* Strong U.S. jobs data could drive dollar/yen

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 4 The euro held on to overnight gains on Friday after signs that Greece will forego plans to hold a referendum on its bailout package eased worries that the country could face a disorderly default.

But any further gains are expected to be capped as few market players see an end any time soon to the euro zone's debt and financial crisis, with government bonds of Italy, Spain and even France trading with hefty spreads over German bonds.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, facing a revolt from his own party over his plan to call the referendum, is bracing for a knife-edge confidence vote on Friday while the main opposition party is calling for an early election.

Sources said he bowed to cabinet rebels and agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists back him in a confidence vote on Friday.

"If Greece is heading for a general election and no party looks able to win an outright majority, which appears quite likely now, then the crisis will only deepen," said Teppei Ino, currency strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The euro traded at $1.3823, flat from late U.S. levels after having topped out at $1.3855, near its 55-day moving of $1.3851 and a 38.2 percent retracement of its steep fall from its Oct. 27 peak around $1.4250.

"The worst fears about Greece have subsided for now so we are seeing some rebound but it is hard to think the euro will rise above $1.40," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit Suisse.

The common currency fetched 107.88 yen , also flat from late U.S. levels.

The euro had slipped slightly on Thursday after the ECB unexpectedly lowered key interest rates by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent, its first cut since May 2009, citing the euro zone's worsening debt crisis. President Mario Draghi said the euro zone could subside into a "mild recession" in the latter part of 2011.

But market players said also said an ECB rate cut could be positive for the euro because that should boost risk asset prices.

Although a rate cut is normally bad for a currency because it reduces bond yields and thus the attraction of bond investment, given the debt woes in the euro zone, few foreign investors are buying euro zone bonds anyway, market players said.

On the other hand, the dollar could gain against a low-yielding yen if upcoming jobs data comes in stronger than expected and curbs expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might launch more stimulus measures, some traders said.

Economists expect the U.S. Labor Department to report an October nonfarm payrolls gain of 95,000, according to a Reuters poll.

The dollar traded at 78.00 yen , supported by wariness about Japanese intervention after Tokyo's record $100 billion intervention on Monday.

Technically, it has strong support at 77.43 yen, where it has both tenkan and kijun lines on the Ichimoku chart.

The Australian dollar firmed to $1.0425 , up 0.2 percent on the day, thanks to rebound in global share prices on hopes that a Greek referendum will be ditched. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)