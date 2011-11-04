* Euro hits resistance after rally on Greece's dropped
referendum
* Rise seen capped below $1.40 as uncertainty over Greece
lingers
* Dollar/yen supported by wariness over Japan intervention
* Strong U.S. jobs data could drive dollar/yen
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 4 The euro has run into stiff
resistance after a rebound sparked when Greece effectively
abandoned plans for a referendum on its bailout package, as
market players worry that protracted political instability could
bring further flare-ups in the euro zone's debt crisis.
Few market players see an end any time soon to the euro
zone's debt and financial crisis, with Italian, Spanish and even
French government bonds trading at hefty spreads over their
German counterparts.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, facing a revolt from
his own party over the plan to call a referendum, is bracing for
a knife-edge confidence vote on Friday.
Papandreou bowed to cabinet rebels and agreed to step down
and make way for a negotiated coalition government with the
conservative opposition if his Socialists back him in a
confidence vote on Friday, government sources said, while the
conservative opposition leader called for snap election within
six weeks.
"If Greece is heading for a general election and no party
looks able to win an outright majority, which appears quite
likely now, then the crisis will only deepen," said Teppei Ino,
currency strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The euro traded at $1.3810, down 0.1 percent from
late U.S. levels, after having topped out at $1.3855 on
Thursday, near its 55-day moving average and a 38.2 percent
retracement of its steep fall from its Oct. 27 peak of $1.4248.
The euro has bounced from a three-week low of $1.3608 on
Tuesday, when Papandreou's sudden call for the referendum
sparked fears that the country could reject the unpopular
bailout plan and instead default on its debt.
"The worst fears about Greece have subsided for
now so we are seeing a bit of a rebound but it is hard to expect
the euro will rise above $1.40," said Koji Fukaya, chief
currency strategist at Credit Suisse.
The 55-day moving average, which came down to $1.3841 on
Friday, has repeatedly capped the currency since Tuesday.
RATE CUT
The euro slipped slightly on Thursday after the ECB
unexpectedly lowered key interest rates by a quarter percentage
point to 1.25 percent, the first cut since May 2009, citing the
euro zone's worsening debt crisis. President Mario Draghi said
the euro zone could slip into a "mild recession" in the latter
part of 2011.
But some market players also said an ECB rate cut could be
positive for the euro because that should boost risk asset
prices.
Although a rate cut is normally bad for a currency because
it reduces bond yields and thus the attraction of bond
investments, given the debt woes in the euro zone, few foreign
investors are buying euro zone bonds anyway, market players
said.
The yield on the 10-year German bonds, a favourite of
investors, actually rose as safe-haven buying was unwound on
Thursday.
Still, yield spreads between German bonds and bonds of other
euro zone countries barely budged, with Italian and French
spreads remaining near their highest levels since the launch of
the euro, suggesting investors remained worried over the
possibility of contagion in the debt crisis.
"Although everybody seems to be focusing on Greece, I do
think the real problem now is whether the euro zone can stop
contagion by expanding the bailout fund," said a trader at a
Japanese trading firm.
The dollar hardly moved against the yen, to 78.00
yen , but traders said there were strong bids just below
that level and wariness about Japanese intervention, after
Tokyo's record $100 billion intervention on Monday, also
rendered support.
Some traders said the dollar could gain if U.S. jobs data
comes in stronger than forecast and curbs expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might launch more stimulus measures.
Economists expect the U.S. Labor Department to report an
October nonfarm payrolls gain of 95,000, according to a Reuters
poll.
On the technical front, the dollar has strong support at
77.43 yen, the site of both tenkan and kijun lines on the
Ichimoku chart.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)