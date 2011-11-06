WELLINGTON Nov 7 The euro was little changed against the dollar on Monday after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and opposition leader Antonis Samaras agreed on a new coalition government to approve a euro zone bailout deal before elections.

The euro was at $1.3781 in early Asia-Pacific trade, versus around $1.3764 in late trade in New York.

The agreement came after the two leaders held talks with the president in an effort to break a political deadlock and thrash out a deal for a national unity government demanded by the country's European partners. (Australia/New Zealand bureaux)