* Greece to form coalition government to approve bailout deal

* Euro's upside seen capped, markets still wary

* SNB warns ready to weaken franc

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 7 The euro edged up against the dollar early in Asia on Monday after the Greek prime minister struck an agreement with the opposition leader to form a new coalition government to approve a euro zone bailout deal before calling elections.

The euro climbed as high as $1.3837 , from $1.3764 late in new York on Friday. It last stood at $1.3831.

"For now, they've managed to stave off any panic, but it's not looking positive for them," said Grant Turley, strategist at ANZ in Sydney. "It feels like a low conviction, fatigued market at this point in time."

Traders said the euro's upside was limited given many questions were left unanswered including who will be the new Greek prime minister and when early elections will be called.

The common currency is seen capped at $1.3866, Friday's high and $1.3873, the 14-day moving average.

Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York, said any relief rally will be brief. "We will soon go back to focusing on Italy," he added.

Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, poses a far graver risk to the 17-nation currency bloc than Greece. With its borrowing costs rising and debt levels stuck at 120 percent of GDP, Rome is too big to fail.

While the G20 summit last week ended with no new money to help the euro zone, there was agreement from Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to IMF monitoring of promised economic reforms.

For now, the firmer euro saw the dollar index dip 0.3 percent to 76.755. Against the yen, the dollar held steady at just above 78.00 yen with investors still wary after last week's massive intervention by Japan.

The Swiss franc was under pressure after the Swiss National Bank said it was ready to take further measures to weaken the currency.

The euro powered up to a one-week high of 1.2287 Swiss francs , while the dollar edged up to 0.8890 francs from 0.8864 late in New York.

Commodity currencies were also better bid in line with a firmer euro. The Australian dollar was once again pushing against $1.0400, having recovered from last week's drop to $1.0203. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)