* Greece to form coalition government to approve bailout
deal
* Light euro bids seen at $1.3725 and below; offers at
$1.3880
* Italy in focus ahead of cliffhanger vote Tuesday
* Franc down as SNB warns ready to weaken further
* Japan likely intervened in fx after last Monday-sources
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Nov 7 The euro edged lower against the
dollar on Monday after knee-jerk optimism over Greek
politicians' agreement to form a new coalition government faded
and the market focus shifted to Italy, where the government is
hanging by a thread.
The common currency was weighed down by uncertainty over who
will lead the new Greek government amid bitter political
divisions, the unspecified timing of early elections, and the
precarious situation in the more strategically important Italy.
The euro first rose as high as $1.3839 from $1.3764
late in New York on Friday, but last changed hands down 0.2
percent at $1.3759. Rattled traders reported thin order boards
with light bids supporting around $1.3725 and below and offers
emerging at $1.3880.
"Traders' stance hasn't changed a notch here. Everyone wants
to sell into any headline-triggered rallies and we had a perfect
example of that today," said a senior spot trader for a major
Japanese bank.
The euro faces immediate resistance around its session high
after being stopped where its 21-day moving average formed a
golden cross piercing above the 55-day moving average around
$1.3831.
Further resistance looms around the 38.2 percent retracement
of its recent slide from $1.4248 to $1.3608, at $1.3855. Support
was seen at the Ichimoku cloud base on its daily charts at
$1.3671.
"For now, they've managed to stave off any panic, but it's
not looking positive for them," said Grant Turley, strategist at
ANZ in Sydney. "It feels like a low conviction, fatigued market
at this point in time."
Options seemed to reflect that opinion, showing increased
concern about the risk of declines in the euro, with one-month
risk reversals trading near a record high in
favour of bets on euro falls versus the dollar.
"It's the best-case scenario and may spark a brief relief
rally," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at
Deutsche bank in New York. "But it won't last and we will soon
go back to focusing on Italy."
ITALIAN CLIFFHANGER
With the crisis in Greece under control for now, the next
flash point could be Italy, where Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's future hinged on a group of party rebels
threatening to pull the rug out from under his government this
week.
Berlusconi is scrambling to get support at a parliamentary
vote on Tuesday over public finances, seen as a test of his
political strength following a humbling G20 summit where Italy
agreed to the International Monetary Fund's monitoring of
promised reforms.
Several hours after the summit, however, Berlusconi said he
could cancel the IMF inspections "whenever he wanted."
Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, poses a far
graver risk to the 17-nation currency bloc than Greece. With its
borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt,
it is too large to bail out.
European Central Bank council member Yves Mersch underscored
the high stakes on Sunday, saying in a press interview that the
ECB frequently debates the option of ending its purchases of
Italian bonds unless Rome delivers on reforms.
The dollar index was steady around 77.050. Against
the yen, the dollar was also almost unchanged, at 78.13 yen
.
The Bank of Japan likely continued to intervene in the
currency market during the previous week even after its record
yen-selling intervention last Monday, market sources told
Reuters.
The dollar has been mostly supported above 78 yen since last
Monday, when Japan spent an estimated 7.7 trillion yen, a daily
record for intervention, to curb the yen's
strength.
The Swiss franc was under pressure after the Swiss National
Bank said it was ready to take further measures to weaken the
currency.
The euro powered up to a one-week high of 1.2292 Swiss
francs , while the dollar edged up to 0.8890 francs
from 0.8864 late in New York.
Commodity currencies were under slight pressure with the
Australian dollar down 0.2 percent at $1.0349, still
some distance from last week's drop to $1.0203.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Hideyuki Sano
in Tokyo)