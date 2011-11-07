* Greece to form coalition government to approve bailout deal

* Light euro bids seen at $1.3725 and below; offers at $1.3880

* Italy in focus ahead of cliffhanger vote Tuesday

* Franc down as SNB warns ready to weaken further

* Japan likely intervened in fx after last Monday-sources

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Nov 7 The euro edged lower against the dollar on Monday after knee-jerk optimism over Greek politicians' agreement to form a new coalition government faded and the market focus shifted to Italy, where the government is hanging by a thread.

The common currency was weighed down by uncertainty over who will lead the new Greek government amid bitter political divisions, the unspecified timing of early elections, and the precarious situation in the more strategically important Italy.

The euro first rose as high as $1.3839 from $1.3764 late in New York on Friday, but last changed hands down 0.2 percent at $1.3759. Rattled traders reported thin order boards with light bids supporting around $1.3725 and below and offers emerging at $1.3880.

"Traders' stance hasn't changed a notch here. Everyone wants to sell into any headline-triggered rallies and we had a perfect example of that today," said a senior spot trader for a major Japanese bank.

The euro faces immediate resistance around its session high after being stopped where its 21-day moving average formed a golden cross piercing above the 55-day moving average around $1.3831.

Further resistance looms around the 38.2 percent retracement of its recent slide from $1.4248 to $1.3608, at $1.3855. Support was seen at the Ichimoku cloud base on its daily charts at $1.3671.

"For now, they've managed to stave off any panic, but it's not looking positive for them," said Grant Turley, strategist at ANZ in Sydney. "It feels like a low conviction, fatigued market at this point in time."

Options seemed to reflect that opinion, showing increased concern about the risk of declines in the euro, with one-month risk reversals trading near a record high in favour of bets on euro falls versus the dollar.

"It's the best-case scenario and may spark a brief relief rally," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at Deutsche bank in New York. "But it won't last and we will soon go back to focusing on Italy."

ITALIAN CLIFFHANGER

With the crisis in Greece under control for now, the next flash point could be Italy, where Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's future hinged on a group of party rebels threatening to pull the rug out from under his government this week.

Berlusconi is scrambling to get support at a parliamentary vote on Tuesday over public finances, seen as a test of his political strength following a humbling G20 summit where Italy agreed to the International Monetary Fund's monitoring of promised reforms.

Several hours after the summit, however, Berlusconi said he could cancel the IMF inspections "whenever he wanted."

Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, poses a far graver risk to the 17-nation currency bloc than Greece. With its borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt, it is too large to bail out.

European Central Bank council member Yves Mersch underscored the high stakes on Sunday, saying in a press interview that the ECB frequently debates the option of ending its purchases of Italian bonds unless Rome delivers on reforms.

The dollar index was steady around 77.050. Against the yen, the dollar was also almost unchanged, at 78.13 yen .

The Bank of Japan likely continued to intervene in the currency market during the previous week even after its record yen-selling intervention last Monday, market sources told Reuters.

The dollar has been mostly supported above 78 yen since last Monday, when Japan spent an estimated 7.7 trillion yen, a daily record for intervention, to curb the yen's strength.

The Swiss franc was under pressure after the Swiss National Bank said it was ready to take further measures to weaken the currency.

The euro powered up to a one-week high of 1.2292 Swiss francs , while the dollar edged up to 0.8890 francs from 0.8864 late in New York.

Commodity currencies were under slight pressure with the Australian dollar down 0.2 percent at $1.0349, still some distance from last week's drop to $1.0203. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo)