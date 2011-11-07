* Greece to form coalition government to approve bailout
deal
* Light euro bids seen below $1.3700; offers at $1.3880
* Italy in focus ahead of cliffhanger vote Tuesday
* Franc down as SNB warns ready to weaken further
* Japan likely intervened in fx after last Monday-sources
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Nov 7 The euro dipped on Monday as
optimism about a Greek coalition government deal quickly faded
and options positioning suggested more downside risk for the
euro as traders shifted their focus to Italy, where the
government is hanging by a thread.
The common currency was weighed down by uncertainty over who
will lead the new Greek government amid bitter political
divisions, the unspecified timing of early elections and the
precarious situation in the more strategically important Italy.
It initially rose as high as $1.3839 but fell after
failing to top chart resistance, and last traded at $1.3771.
Traders reported light stop losses below $1.3750, bids
supporting below $1.3700 and offers emerging at $1.3880.
"Traders' stance hasn't changed a notch here. Everyone wants
to sell into any headline-triggered rallies and we had a perfect
example of that today," said a senior spot trader for a major
Japanese bank.
In a sign that markets already see more problems for the
euro on the horizon despite relatively calm spot price action,
option traders said there was some interest in
deep-out-of-the-money, longer-dated euro put options.
In addition, one-month risk reversals were
still not far from a record high in favour of bets on euro falls
versus the dollar.
The common currency faces immediate resistance around its
session high after being stopped where its 21-day moving average
formed a golden cross piercing above the 55-day moving average
around $1.3831.
Further resistance looms around the 38.2 percent retracement
of its recent slide from $1.4248 to $1.3608, at $1.3855, while
support lurks at $1.3700 -- Friday's low and a trendline drawn
from the Oct. 4 low.
"For now, they've managed to stave off any panic, but it's
not looking positive for them," said Grant Turley, strategist at
ANZ in Sydney. "It feels like a low conviction, fatigued market
at this point in time."
ITALIAN CLIFFHANGER
In Italy, the next potential flash point for the market,
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's future hinges on a group of
party rebels threatening to pull the rug from under his
government this week.
Berlusconi is scrambling to get support at a parliamentary
vote on Tuesday over public finances, seen as a test of his
political strength following a humiliating G20 summit where
Italy agreed to the International Monetary Fund's monitoring of
promised reforms.
Underscoring the political sensitivity of the visits,
several hours after the summit, Berlusconi said he could cancel
the IMF inspections "whenever he wanted."
"A swift implementation of the reforms promised by the
government to its peers and a credible plan of public asset
sales would be received positively by markets. This could be
achieved via the resignation of the current PM," said Hervé
Goulletquer, analyst at Credit Agricole.
Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, poses a far
graver risk to the 17-nation currency bloc than Greece. With its
borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt,
it is too large to bail out.
The dollar index was steady around 77.050. Against
the yen, the dollar was a tad lower at 78.12 yen .
Reuters sources said trading evidence showed the central
bank probably continued to intervene, albeit in small amounts,
since Monday when Japan spent a daily record of some 7.7
trillion yen to curb the yen's strength.
The Swiss franc was under pressure after the Swiss National
Bank said it was ready to take further measures to weaken the
currency.
The euro powered up to a one-week high of 1.2292 Swiss
francs , while the dollar jumped 1 percent to 0.8938
francs.
Commodity currencies were under slight pressure with the
Australian dollar down 0.2 percent at $1.0349, still
some distance from last week's drop to $1.0203.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Reuters FX;
AnalystKrishna Kumar in Sydney; Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing
by Chris Gallagher)