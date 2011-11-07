* Greece to form coalition government to approve bailout deal

* Light euro bids seen below $1.3700; offers at $1.3880

* Italy in focus ahead of cliffhanger vote Tuesday

* Franc down as SNB warns ready to weaken further

* Japan likely intervened in fx after last Monday-sources

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Nov 7 The euro dipped on Monday as optimism about a Greek coalition government deal quickly faded and options positioning suggested more downside risk for the euro as traders shifted their focus to Italy, where the government is hanging by a thread.

The common currency was weighed down by uncertainty over who will lead the new Greek government amid bitter political divisions, the unspecified timing of early elections and the precarious situation in the more strategically important Italy.

It initially rose as high as $1.3839 but fell after failing to top chart resistance, and last traded at $1.3771. Traders reported light stop losses below $1.3750, bids supporting below $1.3700 and offers emerging at $1.3880.

"Traders' stance hasn't changed a notch here. Everyone wants to sell into any headline-triggered rallies and we had a perfect example of that today," said a senior spot trader for a major Japanese bank.

In a sign that markets already see more problems for the euro on the horizon despite relatively calm spot price action, option traders said there was some interest in deep-out-of-the-money, longer-dated euro put options.

In addition, one-month risk reversals were still not far from a record high in favour of bets on euro falls versus the dollar.

The common currency faces immediate resistance around its session high after being stopped where its 21-day moving average formed a golden cross piercing above the 55-day moving average around $1.3831.

Further resistance looms around the 38.2 percent retracement of its recent slide from $1.4248 to $1.3608, at $1.3855, while support lurks at $1.3700 -- Friday's low and a trendline drawn from the Oct. 4 low.

"For now, they've managed to stave off any panic, but it's not looking positive for them," said Grant Turley, strategist at ANZ in Sydney. "It feels like a low conviction, fatigued market at this point in time."

ITALIAN CLIFFHANGER

In Italy, the next potential flash point for the market, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's future hinges on a group of party rebels threatening to pull the rug from under his government this week.

Berlusconi is scrambling to get support at a parliamentary vote on Tuesday over public finances, seen as a test of his political strength following a humiliating G20 summit where Italy agreed to the International Monetary Fund's monitoring of promised reforms.

Underscoring the political sensitivity of the visits, several hours after the summit, Berlusconi said he could cancel the IMF inspections "whenever he wanted."

"A swift implementation of the reforms promised by the government to its peers and a credible plan of public asset sales would be received positively by markets. This could be achieved via the resignation of the current PM," said Hervé Goulletquer, analyst at Credit Agricole.

Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, poses a far graver risk to the 17-nation currency bloc than Greece. With its borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt, it is too large to bail out.

The dollar index was steady around 77.050. Against the yen, the dollar was a tad lower at 78.12 yen .

Reuters sources said trading evidence showed the central bank probably continued to intervene, albeit in small amounts, since Monday when Japan spent a daily record of some 7.7 trillion yen to curb the yen's strength.

The Swiss franc was under pressure after the Swiss National Bank said it was ready to take further measures to weaken the currency.

The euro powered up to a one-week high of 1.2292 Swiss francs , while the dollar jumped 1 percent to 0.8938 francs.

Commodity currencies were under slight pressure with the Australian dollar down 0.2 percent at $1.0349, still some distance from last week's drop to $1.0203. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Reuters FX; AnalystKrishna Kumar in Sydney; Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)