* Swiss franc hit by intervention fears
* Euro seen under mounting pressure as Italy vote looms
* Greek cabinet to hold emergency meeting on Tuesday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 8 The threat of more intervention by
Swiss authorities kept the franc under pressure early in Asia on
Tuesday, while the euro struggled to gain traction against the
dollar as debt fears in the euro zone turned to Italy from
Greece.
The Swiss franc fell broadly on Monday after the country's
central bank officials stepped up their warning of more action
to curb the franc if needed. The SNB has capped the currency at
1.20 francs per euro in September and vowed to defend that level
with all means necessary.
Even the shaky euro posted its biggest one-day rally in two
months against the franc. It was at 1.2400 francs ,
having jumped 1.6 percent on Monday. The dollar climbed above
0.9000 francs for the first time in over two weeks.
But against the dollar, the euro was at $1.3767 , down
slightly from $1.3773 late in New York. It fell as low as
$1.3679 on Monday, but stayed within the $1.3608 and $1.3866
range seen in the past week.
This also kept the dollar index hemmed in a slim
76.574 and 77.676 range. It last stood at 76.978.
The resilience of the euro was again a talking point among
market players, who were puzzled it hadn't suffered a bigger
fall after Italy's borrowing costs hit their highest since 1997,
approaching levels seen as unsustainable.
Traders said euro bears had been badly burnt in late October
when the common currency briefly surged above $1.4200 and were
still cautious about taking big short positions.
Still, the pressure is mounting for the euro. The fear is
that soaring Italian bond yields and political instability may
engulf the region's third largest economy, which is seen as too
big to fail.
"The threat to the FX market, obviously, is that a country
with nominal GDP growth of just 1.8 percent at the last count
and debt totalling 120 percent GDP, cannot sustain 6.5 percent
yields for long," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe
Generale.
"The euro is watching to see who will head the new Greek
government, how the Italian Budget vote will go, and whether it
will lead to a change in the government. But the pressure is
building, even if it is visible only in the bond market."
European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark tried to
lighten the mood, saying he saw the euro zone crisis over in the
next year or so as politicians have started to realise the need
for painful action.
The Greek cabinet will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
Greece's main parties have been in talks over who to appoint as
prime minister to lead a coalition agreed late on Sunday.
With the G3 currencies breaking no new ground, commodity
currencies also kept to recent well-worn ranges. The Australian
dollar was at $1.0377, oscillating around $1.0350 after
its October rally from $0.9388 to $1.0753 ran out of steam.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)