* China data next event risk, inflation in focus
* News of Italian PM stepping down helps lift euro
* Greece still trying to form a new unity coalition govt
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 9 The euro held firm early in Asia
on Wednesday as political uncertainty in Italy looked set to
ease after the country's prime minister said he would resign,
leaving the market to focus on the latest reading on the Chinese
economy.
The common currency was at $1.3830 , having risen as
high as $1.3847 in New York. Against the yen, it was at 107.46
, up from Tuesday's low of 107.06.
Due at 0130 GMT, the closely watched Chinese inflation data
is expected to show the annual rate cooling to 5.5 percent in
October, while industrial output figures at 0530 GMT are
forecast to show a modest slowdown.
"Falling inflation helps markets to price in policy easing
and that is positive for China-related risk assets regardless of
whether the government actually loosens policy or not. The
positive performance of Shanghai equities in recent weeks may be
testament to this effect," said Roland Randall, senior
strategist at TD Securities.
The data from the world's second biggest economy would
provide a temporary distraction from the ongoing euro zone debt
crisis.
News on Tuesday out of Europe offered investors hope that a
new leader in Italy might be more successful in pushing through
tough fiscal reforms as the country's borrowing costs rocketed
towards levels seen as unsustainable.
Those hopes helped lift the euro towards the top-end of the
prevailing $1.3608 and $1.3866 range. A break of the topside
could open up the way to $1.4000.
The euro's rise came even as rows flared within Greece's
conservative ranks, which were hindering a deal to form a
coalition led by former European Central Bank vice President
Lucas Papdemos.
Euro bears are wary of taking too negative a view on the
common currency, having been stung by its uncanny ability to
strengthen even as Europe lurches from one crisis to another.
The firmer euro saw the dollar index fall to a
one-week low of 76.559. It last traded at 76.644, with support
seen at 76.456, the Nov. 1 low.
The dollar also lost ground against the yen and broke well
below 78.00 for the first time since the yen-weakening
intervention by Japan last week. It was at 77.71 .
"Japanese investors are significantly exposed to Italian
BTPs and it may be one of the factors behind the break of
USD/JPY below 78," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe
Generale.
"With Japanese retail heavily long, the absence of an
intervention will lead to a deeper position unwind, which will
likely trigger another move by the MOF to stabilize the
currency."
Commodity currencies benefited from a more buoyant euro and
slightly better risk appetite, with the Australian dollar rising
to $1.0379 from below $1.0300.
But whether the Aussie can push above $1.0400 depends on the
Chinese data as Australia's economic fortunes are closely tied
to China, it's biggest trade partner.
Meanwhile, the decline in the Swiss franc paused after a top
policymaker at the Swiss National Bank said the recent
introduction of the 1.20 francs per euro cap was simply an
attempt to limit the currency's appreciation to shield the
economy.
SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan told a conference on
Tuesday the bank did not want to engage in competitive
devaluations. But the SNB is seen under pressure to take steps
to further weaken the currency as the economy slowed and
deflation threatened.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Wayne Cole)