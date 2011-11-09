* News of Italian PM stepping down supports euro
* Greece still arguing over new coalition govt
* Euro faces key resistance at $1.3850, stops at $1.3800
* China data as expected, Aussie edges lower as specs dump
longs
* Dollar falls vs yen, short-term players target stops at
77.50
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Nov 9 The euro fought stiff chart
resistance on Wednesday following a rally after Italy's premier
said he would resign, but its outlook remained gloomy amid the
political turmoil engulfing both Greece and Italy, with those
countries' borrowing costs showing no signs of easing.
Greece is scrambling to win emergency funds to avert
bankruptcy as soon as next month with officials arguing over a
new coalition government, while yields on Italian 10-year bonds
hover above 6.7 percent, creeping up to levels
seen as unsustainable.
Traders said the euro will stay under pressure as it is
unclear whether Italy's new government will be able to boost
growth and implement spending cuts to bring down debt levels.
"The news helped stabilise the euro and prompted investors
to buy back shares, but there is still uncertainty on the euro
as reshuffling its leader alone doesn't guarantee Italy's fiscal
situation will improve," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Asset
Management.
At 120 percent of gross domestic product, Rome's massive
debt is the second-highest in Europe.
Analysts added that with so many problems in the euro zone,
it is only a matter of time as to when the next fire breaks out
in a different part of the region and the euro goes down again.
The common currency was barely changed at $1.3837 ,
having risen as high as $1.3860 in early trade. It still kept
well off a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit in early October.
The lack of conviction in the euro has been underscored by
its week-long struggle to decisively break above double
resistance around $1.3850, formed by a 38.2 percent retracement
of its slide from $1.4248 to $1.3608 and the top of the Ichimoku
cloud on the daily charts.
Stop losses looming around $1.3800 could lure short-term
accounts and pull the euro lower, traders said.
But players betting that the euro will fall over a longer
period remained wary of shorting the currency too heavily,
having been stung by its uncanny ability to bounce back even as
Europe lurches from one crisis to another.
Against the yen, the euro traded mildly softer at 107.24
, a long way from a decade low of 100.77 yen, plumbed
roughly a month ago.
LOSING GROUND
The dollar lost ground against the yen and broke well below
78.00 for the first time since yen-weakening intervention by
Japan last week saw it rise as high as 79.55 yen .
The greenback fell to 77.57 yen as exporters sold during the
local fix and short-term players attempted to take out stops
reported at 77.50 yen, with more lined up all the way down from
77.40 yen to 77.00 yen.
"With Japanese retail heavily long, the absence of
intervention will lead to deeper position unwinding, which will
likely trigger another move by the MOF to stabilize the
currency," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.
China's annual inflation rate was roughly in line with
expectations, falling in October to 5.5 percent, a further
pullback from July's three-year peak, giving Beijing more room
to fine tune policy to help an economy feeling the chill of a
global slowdown.
The Australian dollar struggled to extend gains after data
from China showed inflation cooled in October as expected, but
was still too high to spur a cut in Chinese interest rates.
The Aussie was last down 0.4 percent at $1.0358 .
Meanwhile, the decline in the Swiss franc paused after a top
policymaker at the Swiss National Bank said the recent
introduction of the 1.20 francs per euro cap was simply an
attempt to limit the currency's appreciation to shield the
economy.
The euro was flat at 1.2392 francs , while the
dollar was at 0.8951 francs .
SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan told a conference on Tuesday
the bank did not want to engage in competitive devaluations. But
the SNB is seen as being under pressure to take steps to further
weaken the currency as the economy slows.
The dollar index last stood at to 76.627, with
support seen at 76.456, the Nov. 1 low.
(Additional reporting by Chikako Mogi in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney)