* Euro under pressure after Italian yields spike

* Political uncertainty in euro zone weighs

* Euro/dlr risk reversals hit extremes, implied vols climb

* Swissie slides as real money investors sell

* Capital repatriation discussed as factor supporting euro

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Nov 10 The euro steadied on Thursday as most players stuck to the sidelines after a selloff the day before on a spike in Italian borrowing costs, but options positioning suggested more drops ahead as fears of global financial turmoil grip markets.

The euro licked the wounds it sustained on Wednesday in its worst one-day beating against the dollar in 15 months after yields on 10-year Italian bonds spiked above 7 percent, a level where the cost of financing a debt burden of more than 2 trillion euros is seen as unsustainable.

The euro held steady near a one-month low at $1.3540 , with the previous session's high of $1.3860 a distant memory. It was likely to move towards a low of $1.3145 plumbed in early October, analysts said.

"Markets were basically in a panic yesterday and the only thing that can give the euro at least a temporary respite is quick action by the ECB to lower Italian yields," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit Suisse.

The European Central Bank, the only effective bulwark against market attacks, bought Italian bonds in substantial amounts on Wednesday but remained reluctant to go further.

"The problem is that European leaders were supposed to do this before Italian debt got to this stage. The outlook from now on is very bleak," Fukaya said.

His comments were reflected in option markets, with one-month implied volatility, a gauge of market expectations of the euro's moves versus the dollar, surging to a one-month high of 16.40 percent from a low of 14.00 percent the previous session.

In addition, the pair's one-month risk reversals were quoted at 4/4.5 favouring euro puts -- bets on the currency to fall -- rising to extreme levels last seen in September when the euro began its slide.

Two major clearing houses raised the level of collateral needed for those holding Italian government debt. The move makes it more expensive for holders of Italian bonds to borrow against them and looks set to trigger a cycle in which rising yields fuel more fear and more selling.

That saw the euro pierce below the whole Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts in one day and its base, now at $1.3592, has become resistance.

But with most players expecting further falls, support levels came into focus, with the most immediate one holding up well on Thursday around $1.3525 -- an area that provided solid resistance when the euro climbed back up in a corrective short-covering rally from its early October low.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso issued a stern warning of the dangers of splitting the 17-nation currency zone. EU sources told Reuters that French and German officials had held discussions on the matter.

On top of that, Greece was still struggling to appoint a new coalition government.

The question of the future of the euro zone -- and the euro itself -- has a tangible numerical dimension to it as well, with some $200 trillion of over-the-counter forex and interest rate derivatives written in euros and as much as 14.3 trillion worth of euro banknotes and coins in circulation.

SCRATCHING HEADS

Still, traders scratched their heads wondering how the euro has most of the time shown an uncanny ability to resist big sell-offs like the one on Wednesday even though Europe lurches from one crisis to the next.

While some suggested repatriation of capital by euro zone banks to fix problems at home as one factor supporting the euro, a recent report by Nomura Securities strategist Jens Nordvig said the impact of such flows may be limited.

"We have a hard time detecting any clear evidence that bank repatriation flows can explain that EUR/USD is holding up better than expected," said Nordvig.

"There is no one-to-one correspondence between cross-border deleveraging and FX flows. There can be FX effects when bank equity is repatriated ... but these effects are generally smaller than the size of the overall asset sales," he said.

Traders said the impact of repatriation of funds by the zone's banks would first show in other euro pairs, notably Eastern European currencies -- which tumbled against the euro on Wednesday -- due to the banks' sizable investments in that area.

"Another possible explanation is euro buying by Asian sovereign players, although there's always a lot of speculation surrounding those purchases and frankly the euro's resilience keeps puzzling us," said a spot trader for a Japanese bank.

Against the yen, the euro dipped to a two-week low of 105.349 yen , still some distance away from the decade low of 100.77 yen hit in early October.

Meanwhile, the Swiss franc fell broadly with traders citing buying in euro/Swissie by a U.S. bank and a corporate name buying dollar/franc through a number of banks. The euro recouped some of Wednesday's losses versus the franc and last traded up 0.3 percent at 1.2344 francs , while the dollar briefly jumped to a 4-1/2-week high, last at 0.9122 francs .

The sharp move lower in the single currency saw the dollar index rise to a one-month peak around 78.00. But the greenback lost some ground against the yen to 77.72 yen . (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)