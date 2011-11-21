* Euro shows muted reaction to Spanish election outcome
* Dollar hurt as U.S. federal-spending deal seen elusive
* Dollar/yen slips, intervention wariness curbs selling
* Aussie falls as risk-averse moods prevail
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO Nov 21 The euro held steady in Asia
on Monday after a short-squeeze rally late last week as news of
an election victory for Spain's centre-right opposition was
greeted with cautious optimism.
The euro was also helped by the dollar coming under mild
pressure with a U.S. congressional "super committee" expected to
formally announce on Monday the failure of its three-month-long
effort to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan.
The euro drifted to $1.3531, up 0.05 percent from
$1.3519 late in New York but well off Friday's peak of $1.3614.
Still, with bond yields of many euro-zone governments at an
elevated level, many traders see limited upside. A move towards
$1.3600 would be seen as a selling opportunity, while key
support is at the base of the weekly ichimoku cloud on charts at
$1.3407, they said.
Against the yen, the euro was steady at 103.96 yen
.
"Essentially the euro needs a stronger European economy so
as to reduce fiscal deficits. For that to happen, the euro has
to fall," said Minori Uchida, a senior analyst at Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi UFJ.
The centre-right's crushing victory in Spain could give the
People's Party a freer hand in bringing in even harsher
austerity measures to appease financial markets. Yet markets
found little else to cheer from events in Europe.
Analysts at Barclays Capital said the European Central
Bank's unwillingness to commit to large-scale bond purchases and
Europe's deteriorating economic backdrop mean global financial
markets will remain hostage to stresses in Europe.
"In this environment, we continue to favour being defensive
in currency markets," they said in a note, suggesting being long
the dollar versus European currencies.
"Being short EUR/USD has been frustrating for several
reasons, notably the repatriation of European bank exposures
abroad ... we therefore prefer to be long the USD versus
cyclical European currencies that are directly exposed to the
euro area such as the SEK" (Swedish crown).
This week is also shaping up to be a crucial one for
Greece's new prime minister, Lucas Papademos, who has to
convince the IMF and the EU to give his country 8 billion euros
it needs to avoid a mid-December default.
Papademos is scheduled to meet the EU's top leaders, Jose
Manuel Barroso and Herman van Rompuy on Monday and the Eurogroup
President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday.
But a different drama is being played out across the
Atlantic, as a U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee
looks set to fail to deliver a deal to slash $1.2 trillion in
federal spending over 10 years by Wednesday's midnight deadline.
Barring an unforeseen development, the Republican and
Democratic heads of the 12-member "super committee" will issue a
joint statement conceding failure, aides told Reuters.
The U.S. dollar also slipped against the yen by 0.15
percent to 76.77 yen, edging closer to Friday's dip to 76.58, a
post Oct. 31 intervention low.
But wariness about currency intervention by Japan is likely
to keep the dollar above its record low of 75.311 for the time
being, market players said.
Some market players said the impact of a failure by the U.S.
deficit panel might be smaller than in August, when Congress's
failure to reach a deficit cut deal led Standard and Poor's to
downgrade its rating on U.S. debt.
"Even if there's no deal, that would not automatically lead
to a downgrade, so I don't think this is going to become a
hullabaloo," said Makoto Noji, a senior analyst at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
But since failure to reach a deficit cut deal could result
in painful automatic spending cuts from 2013, some market
players expect investors to cut their forecasts for U.S. growth,
which would further undermine their risk appetite.
"With fiscal problems both hurting the dollar and the euro,
you can say at least that this is not something that encourages
risk appetite," Noji said.
Indeed, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar was the biggest
loser in early Asian trade, hitting six-week low against the
U.S. dollar and five-week low against the euro, ironically,
despite Australia having much sounder public finances than many
European countries.
Market players were getting out of their Aussie long
positions ahead of the year-end after having bought the Aussie
constantly as an alternative investment as the U.S. and European
economies have struggled.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chuan and IFR's John Noonan in
Sydney; Editing by Michael Watson)