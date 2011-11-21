* U.S. dollar rises on rout in risk appetite
* Commodity currencies hit hard with Aussie at 6-wk lows
* Euro remarkably resilient, so far
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 22 The safe-haven U.S. dollar
stayed well bid in Asia on Tuesday following a sharp pullback in
global risk appetite as the sovereign debt storm intensified on
both sides of the Atlantic.
Commodity currencies, like the Australian dollar, bore the
brunt of the market's fears, while the euro escaped with only
modest losses as bears stayed cautious given the common
currency's uncanny ability to squeeze higher.
Talk of ongoing repatriation of foreign assets by European
banks has helped put a floor under the single currency and
discourage short-sellers.
The dollar index rose as high as 78.516 overnight,
reaching levels not seen since Oct. 10, as European and U.S.
stocks skidded and funds fled to Treasuries. It last stood at
78.352.
In the eye of the storm, the euro was remarkably steady at
$1.3485, having drifted in a $1.3420-$1.3610 range over
the last few days.
The greenback roared higher against commodity currencies
such as the Australian dollar, which shed more than a
full cent to hit a six-week trough of $0.9809 overnight.
The Aussie, last at $0.9833, has broken through key support
at around $0.9910, the 61.8 percent retracement of the October
rally, paving the way for a test of $0.9710, the 76.4 percent
retracement level.
News that a congressional effort to rein in the ballooning
U.S. debt has ended in failure and Moody's warning about growing
risks for France's triple-A rating led already skittish
investors to dump growth-linked assets.
Moody's, however, said the United State's failure to come up
with a deficit-cutting plan will not by itself lead to a ratings
downgrade.
Stock markets across Europe fell heavily, while the U.S. S&P
500 index shed nearly 2 percent.
"The S&P index has broken sharply lower and looks
technically pretty dire, despite more OK data as the Chicago Fed
index bounced slightly and the overhang of unsold homes dipped
back to a lower but still high 8 months," said Kit Juckes, head
of foreign exchange research at Societe General.
"Asia's equity markets will react more to the S&P than to
European news," he said.
There is little in the way of major economic data in Asia on
Tuesday, leaving the focus on euro zone consumer confidence data
and a second take on U.S. third quarter growth data.
The Federal Reserve is also expected to publish minutes of
its November meeting.
"The FOMC minutes should offer insight into the continuing
debate among Fed members about its policy objectives and
communication; the door for more QE will likely be left open,"
said BNP Paribas analysts.
"We postponed our QE3 call from Q1 to Q2 given the recent
improvement in US data, but sluggish growth in Q1 2012 and the
failure on the employment mandate will prompt the Fed to pull
the QE trigger in Q2."
(Editing by Wayne Cole)