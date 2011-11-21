* U.S. dollar rises on rout in risk appetite

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 22 The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia on Tuesday following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.

Commodity currencies, like the Australian dollar, bore the brunt of the market's fears, while the euro escaped with only modest losses as bears stayed cautious given the common currency's uncanny ability to squeeze higher.

Talk of ongoing repatriation of foreign assets by European banks has helped put a floor under the single currency and discourage short-sellers.

The dollar index rose as high as 78.516 overnight, reaching levels not seen since Oct. 10, as European and U.S. stocks skidded and funds fled to Treasuries. It last stood at 78.352.

In the eye of the storm, the euro was remarkably steady at $1.3485, having drifted in a $1.3420-$1.3610 range over the last few days.

The greenback roared higher against commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar, which shed more than a full cent to hit a six-week trough of $0.9809 overnight.

The Aussie, last at $0.9833, has broken through key support at around $0.9910, the 61.8 percent retracement of the October rally, paving the way for a test of $0.9710, the 76.4 percent retracement level.

News that a congressional effort to rein in the ballooning U.S. debt has ended in failure and Moody's warning about growing risks for France's triple-A rating led already skittish investors to dump growth-linked assets.

Moody's, however, said the United State's failure to come up with a deficit-cutting plan will not by itself lead to a ratings downgrade.

Stock markets across Europe fell heavily, while the U.S. S&P 500 index shed nearly 2 percent.

"The S&P index has broken sharply lower and looks technically pretty dire, despite more OK data as the Chicago Fed index bounced slightly and the overhang of unsold homes dipped back to a lower but still high 8 months," said Kit Juckes, head of foreign exchange research at Societe General.

"Asia's equity markets will react more to the S&P than to European news," he said.

There is little in the way of major economic data in Asia on Tuesday, leaving the focus on euro zone consumer confidence data and a second take on U.S. third quarter growth data.

The Federal Reserve is also expected to publish minutes of its November meeting.

"The FOMC minutes should offer insight into the continuing debate among Fed members about its policy objectives and communication; the door for more QE will likely be left open," said BNP Paribas analysts.

"We postponed our QE3 call from Q1 to Q2 given the recent improvement in US data, but sluggish growth in Q1 2012 and the failure on the employment mandate will prompt the Fed to pull the QE trigger in Q2." (Editing by Wayne Cole)