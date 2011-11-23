* Euro struggles after big fall
* Poor German bond auction heightens contagion fears
* Commodity currencies major losers
SYDNEY, Nov 24 The euro wallowed at
seven-week lows against the dollar in Asia on Thursday, having
suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous" German bond sale
fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was beginning to threaten
even Europe's biggest economy.
The common currency stood at $1.3340, after falling
over 1 percent to as far as $1.3318 overnight. It was on track
to reverse all of October's $1.3144-$1.4247 rally, now that it
has retraced more than 78.6 percent of that move.
Germany's bond sale on Wednesday was its least successful
since the launch of the single currency. While unattractively
low yields played a big part, analysts warned a more sinister
reason may be behind the dismal result.
"The other part is that market makers don't want to have a
position because of the very distressed nature of financial
markets as a whole. There's certainly a partial element of 'they
would rather not have euros' in there," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities.
This helped lift the dollar index above 79.000 for
the first time since early October. It was last at 79.062.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up to 77.25, pulling
away from 77.00.
Investors were already unnerved by reports that Belgium is
leaning on France to pay more into emergency support for failed
lender Dexia under a 90-billion-euro ($120-billion)
rescue deal that had appeared done and dusted.
Commodity currencies, unsettled by weak Chinese factory data
on Wednesday, extended their decline. The Australian dollar
slid below $0.9700 for the first time since early
October. It last stood at $0.9697, having plumbed a trough at
$0.9664 overnight.
"The underperformance in commodity currencies highlights the
dominating concerns over global growth," said BNP Paribas
analysts.
"The rally in USDCAD above 1.0400, which was our stop
for our short USDCAD, has forced us to close our position with a
loss. As for AUD, the continuation of such sentiment leaves
AUDUSD vulnerable to a fall back to the 4 October low of
0.9388."
There is no major data in Asia and U.S. markets will be shut
for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, leaving a closely
watched German business sentiment report in focus.
